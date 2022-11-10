Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
SpaceX Shakes Up Starship Leadership in Texas as Push for the Rocket's Next Milestone Intensifies
A significant reorganization is underway at SpaceX's Texas launch facility. SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell and vice president Mark Juncosa are now overseeing the facility and operations of company's Starbase location. The appointments demonstrate the sense of urgency within the company to get Starship flying. Both Shotwell and Juncosa...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flowing Sewage, Bewildering Signs, Lack of Water: COP27 Faces Logistics Nightmares
Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days, however. "Logistics seems to be a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Airlines Plan to Create a New Generation of Pilots Amid Fears of Decade-Long Cockpit Crisis
An acute pilot shortage for major airlines including United, Delta, American and Southwest is forcing the industry to rethink how it trains pilots and recruits the next generation of aviation labor in the cockpit. United now has its own flight school while its competitors and regional airlines have linked up...
Comments / 0