"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
hypebeast.com
Teenage Engineering Introduces an International Choir of Wooden Dolls
Back in 2007, Absolut Vodka approached a team of four friends with a project to create an art installation. Working out of a shared garage workshop, the team — which would later form Swedish consumer electronics company Teenage Engineering — worked arduously to assemble the “absolut choir,” a modular machine consisting of 22 wooden dolls that sang in harmony. The dolls each had their own unique story and characteristic voice, taking inspiration from characters from all around the world, from the Russian Matryoshka to Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.
Gospel trailblazers the Staples Jr Singers: ‘We were singing about all the hardship and hurt’
Nearly 50 years since their only album was recorded, the group are achieving international acclaim thanks to a renewed interest in a music that speaks to something more than just a love of the Lord
studyfinds.org
It really is ‘all about that bass’ — science proves low frequencies fill up the dance floor
HAMILTON, Ontario — It really is all about that bass when it comes to filling the dance floor, according to a new study of sound waves. Researchers from McMaster University found that people danced almost 12 percent more when a very low frequency bass was playing. The team put...
Harry Christophers’ Sixteen choir and orchestrar eview – music for turbulent times
On what’s thought to have been his 18th birthday, 10 September 1677, Henry Purcell’s first appointment to the court of Charles II was as composer-in-ordinary. Going on to become organist at Westminster Abbey and to the Chapel Royal, also serving James II and William and Mary, Purcell’s prolific composing career – cut tragically short, like that of Mozart – proved to be rather extraordinary.
Composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch Says Her Music Keyed On The Beauty And Hope Within ‘Living’ – Sound & Screen
Composing the score for the Oliver Hermanus-directed drama Living began with a very simple question: Is it really necessary to write only sad music for a story about a man facing his mortality? For Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, the answer was no. “It took a while for me to kind of, maybe, go on the same type of journey with Mr. Williams, embracing the tenderness of the situation and try to find that balance from the fact you are reaching the end of life and there is a sadness to it,” the composer for the Sony Pictures Classics film said at Deadline’s Sound...
Rhonda Vincent Showed Vocal Brilliance In “I Heard My Savior Calling Me”
In 2009, Rhonda Vincent took music to the next level while keeping her profound bluegrass roots with the release of her album Destination Life. The record consists of a heavenly lineup of brand-new, original, and traditional bluegrass tracks – which includes the heavenly gospel, “I Heard My Savior Calling Me.”
‘That One Was For Cliff': Watch Metallica Play ‘The Call of Ktulu’ Live in Florida
First they released "Phantom Lord." Then they shared "Blitzkrieg." Now, Metallica have unveiled the third and final live video from their recent celebration of Jonny and Marsha Zazula: "The Call of Ktulu." "Here's one for Cliff," the band wrote on Instagram as they unveiled pro-shot footage of the Ride the...
Rock music has had sympathy for God as well as the devil – Kennedy Center honoree Amy Grant is just one big star who’s walked the line between ‘Christian’ and ‘secular’ music
After three multiplatinum and six platinum albums, 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, singer Amy Grant is set to receive one of American music’s biggest awards: Kennedy Center Honors. Grant, the so-called queen of Christian pop, won’t be the first honoree whose music is infused with religion. The 2022 honorees alone include Gladys Knight, who converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and U2, whose lead singer, Bono, is known for his longtime faith. But Grant is the first to come from the world of CCM: contemporary Christian music. As a religion scholar who...
