Georgia State

BuzzFeed

"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories

In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
hypebeast.com

Teenage Engineering Introduces an International Choir of Wooden Dolls

Back in 2007, Absolut Vodka approached a team of four friends with a project to create an art installation. Working out of a shared garage workshop, the team — which would later form Swedish consumer electronics company Teenage Engineering — worked arduously to assemble the “absolut choir,” a modular machine consisting of 22 wooden dolls that sang in harmony. The dolls each had their own unique story and characteristic voice, taking inspiration from characters from all around the world, from the Russian Matryoshka to Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.
The Guardian

Harry Christophers’ Sixteen choir and orchestrar eview – music for turbulent times

On what’s thought to have been his 18th birthday, 10 September 1677, Henry Purcell’s first appointment to the court of Charles II was as composer-in-ordinary. Going on to become organist at Westminster Abbey and to the Chapel Royal, also serving James II and William and Mary, Purcell’s prolific composing career – cut tragically short, like that of Mozart – proved to be rather extraordinary.
Deadline

Composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch Says Her Music Keyed On The Beauty And Hope Within ‘Living’ – Sound & Screen

Composing the score for the Oliver Hermanus-directed drama Living began with a very simple question: Is it really necessary to write only sad music for a story about a man facing his mortality? For Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, the answer was no. “It took a while for me to kind of, maybe, go on the same type of journey with Mr. Williams, embracing the tenderness of the situation and try to find that balance from the fact you are reaching the end of life and there is a sadness to it,” the composer for the Sony Pictures Classics film said at Deadline’s Sound...
The Conversation U.S.

Rock music has had sympathy for God as well as the devil – Kennedy Center honoree Amy Grant is just one big star who’s walked the line between ‘Christian’ and ‘secular’ music

After three multiplatinum and six platinum albums, 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, singer Amy Grant is set to receive one of American music’s biggest awards: Kennedy Center Honors. Grant, the so-called queen of Christian pop, won’t be the first honoree whose music is infused with religion. The 2022 honorees alone include Gladys Knight, who converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and U2, whose lead singer, Bono, is known for his longtime faith. But Grant is the first to come from the world of CCM: contemporary Christian music. As a religion scholar who...

