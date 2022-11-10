Read full article on original website
Review: Steve Martin slips with funny but thin movie memoir
“Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions,” by Steve Martin with drawings by Harry Bliss (Celadon):. Between the covers of this surprisingly thin memoir are truffles of humor from comedian Steve Martin’s movie career illustrated by cartoonist Harry Bliss. The book is a sweet and smooth treat but ultimately unsatisfying.
Anya Taylor-Joy Says ‘Precious’ Actors Probably Shouldn’t Work with Robert Eggers
Anya Taylor-Joy is giving fair warning to any fellow actors eyeing a Robert Eggers film. The “Witch” breakout star, who teamed up again with the director on “The Northman,” addressed why Eggers is known for helming tough productions while speaking to IndieWire at the NYC red carpet premiere of Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” on Monday night. “I think anybody that’s precious would have a difficult time, just in the sense it’s a difficult, physical shoot,” Taylor-Joy exclusively told IndieWire at “The Menu” New York premiere. Her “The Menu” co-star Nicholas Hoult is set to lead Eggers’ long-awaited “Nosferatu” film, which initially was set to...
Steve Martin, Harry Bliss team up on 'Number One Is Walking'
NEW YORK — Steve Martin has this funny theory about artists and careers, spelled out with comic timing. “You kind of can always tell if someone hits a wall by their haircut," he says. Pause. “And I'll explain what I mean.”. Pause. “Like if someone was doing really, really...
Mayan Lopez, dad George heal relationship through TV roles
Mayan Lopez's co-star in her new NBC sitcom “ Lopez vs. Lopez ” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not getting along. As is the Lopez way, art imitates life: George's previous TV roles in “The George Lopez Show” and “Lopez” were also based on his real life.
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
NEW YORK — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé leads race with nine
Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations. The singer’s haul of latest nods makes her the most nominated artist ever, tying with husband Jay Z, both scoring 88 nominations throughout their careers. Her genre-spanning album Renaissance is up for album of the year while hit song...
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Disney Directing Program Unveils 2022-2023 Participants
The participants for Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) have been selected for the 2022-2023 DGE Directing Program. “We’re pleased to once again guarantee episodes to talented, first-time television directors via our Directing Program,” said Tim McNeal, senior vice president, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion. “We continue to be grateful for the ongoing support and partnership of our participating Disney productions, showrunners and producers, and our creative executives and senior leaders, who remain committed to fostering and championing diverse directing talent at our company.” Launched in 2001 and run by DGE’s Creative Talent Development & Inclusion (CTDI) department, the DGE Directing Program previously...
