Warren, OH

CBS Philly

Car accident in Mercer County injures several people

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened.   Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash. The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over. The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads.  The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off.  Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured.  CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Macedonia thief leads police on high speed chase

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man leading police on a car chase reaching speeds of up to 110 mph is still on the run, according to Macedonia police. On Nov. 5, police received a call from Home Depot Loss Prevention saying a man had exited the store with a cart of merchandise without paying and was headed out to the parking lot.
MACEDONIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Pursuit suspect runs into Warren day care, caught in classroom (bodycam)

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers in Warren chased a 39-year-old man wanted for felonious assault through a day care facility last week, which was all caught on officer-worn body camera. The chase happened at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to a department Facebook post. Officers attempted to stop a...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind. Officers said the 2016...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

