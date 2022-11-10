Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video
Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Fuels WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors Even More With New Video
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most entertaining performers in WWE history. The Texas Rattlesnake’s badass personality made him an icon in the fans’ minds. Even after retiring many years ago, he is still able to stay relevant today. Moreover, he is still able to stay in shape and looks great for his age.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Hospital Bed At Sight Of WWE Doctor
Randy Orton hasn’t been in action since May, but Matt Riddle certainly kept his memory alive. While The Original Bro borrows signature moves from The Viper’s arsenal, it appears that Orton is still dealing with an injury situation. Randy Orton’s wife, Kim Orton, posted a happy anniversary message...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Kelly Is Starting A New Pro Wrestling Company
Kevin Kelly joined WWE in 1996 as a backstage interviewer and eventually became a “Raw” commentator during the Attitude Era. Kelly left WWE in 2003 and later joined Ring of Honor, where he was the lead play-by-play announcer from 2011 until 2017. Kelly has been a part of NJPW’s English commentary since 2015.
ringsidenews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Bares It All In Gorgeous Poolside Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo used to work in WWE but didn’t accomplish much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa also won the Impact Knockouts...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Changed Up Plan For Dominik Mysterio On RAW This Week
WWE makes a lot of plans for their weekly television shows, but sometimes they need to switch things around. This week’s episode of WWE RAW was not immune to change at all. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE switched up plans for Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week. It was noted that Rey Mysterio’s son was not initially listed to wrestle on the show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE & ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin In Talks For WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He single-handedly brought in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most influential pro wrestlers of all time. In fact, there are already discussions for him to compete again.
ringsidenews.com
The Usos Called The Greatest Tag Team Of All Time
The Usos are certainly one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves, as they have been part of numerous excellent matches and feuds over the years. Even Bully Ray is a huge fan of them now. Following last week’s episode of...
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Gets New Entrance Music During WWE Raw
Mia Yim never really got a proper intro on the main roster during her first stint with WWE. Tonight, the HBIC finally got her very own official entrance theme on the red brand. Mia Yim had her return match tonight on Raw. The newest member of The O.C. took on...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Explains Why He Cashed-In On Seth Rollins For United States Title
Austin Theory was handpicked by Vince McMahon to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in July 2022, but failed to cash-in the contract during a previous episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight, he finally explained why he made the choice to go after the United States Championship. Austin Theory...
ringsidenews.com
Stephen Amell Wants To Work With WWE Or AEW To Promote ‘Heels’ Season 2
Stephen Amell, who played Oliver Queen on “Arrow,” has worked a couple of wrestling matches throughout his career. He most notably appeared at WWE SummerSlam 2015 and AEW All In. Amell now aspires to make a comeback in wrestling where he can plug his most recent project. Amell...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Possibly Injured During WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and is easily one of the most dependable stars in the company right now. He has been part of numerous top feuds over the years and fans truly love him. However, there might be a chance he suffered an injury recently and can’t compete at WarGames.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Steve Austin Offer For Another Match
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin shocked the pro wrestling world when he came out of retirement to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. That match was very well-received, and there could be a repeat performance. Austin is still in shape, and he makes sure fans know this. The Texas Rattlesnake...
ringsidenews.com
When Bret Hart Decided To Make Peace With Shawn Michaels
Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels ushered in a new era of professional wrestling for WWE following the departure of larger-than-life characters such as Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage to rival WCW. Hart and Michaels had mutual respect for each other until The Heartbreak Kid’s involvement in harmful escapades...
Comments / 0