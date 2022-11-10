ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
WINDHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the public about a financial telephone scam. Police say the callers pose as representatives of Police Departments and falsely assert criminal legal action in exchange for money. Bridgeport Police say they have been notified of multiple telephone calls regarding scammers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Risk of Injury Charge for New Canaan Woman, 62

Police last week arrested a 62-year-old New Canaan woman by warrant and charged her with risk of injury to a child. On May 20, the state Department of Children and Families contacted police regarding a report of suspected child abuse they’d received from Norwalk Hospital, officials said. The suspect...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing 79-year-old found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes. Wilmes was reported missing by family. Multiple departments responded for the search. East Hartford Police say after a lengthy investigation, Wilmes was found deceased this morning in Glastonbury. As of this time there...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Jeep stolen from Darien found shot up in New Haven, police say

DARIEN — A car stolen from a local driveway last week was recovered in New Haven riddled with bullet holes, according to police. Darien police said an officer responded to the 30 block of Walmsley Road around 7:36 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner told the officer she had noticed her 2021 Jeep missing from her driveway around 7:15 a.m., noting that she had left the keys in the car, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Victim of deadly Burlington head-on crash identified

BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, according to Connecticut state police. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. A Chevrolet Sonic had crossed the middle line and collided with a Ford Econoline e250 - a cargo van, state police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley

SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

