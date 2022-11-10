DARIEN — A car stolen from a local driveway last week was recovered in New Haven riddled with bullet holes, according to police. Darien police said an officer responded to the 30 block of Walmsley Road around 7:36 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner told the officer she had noticed her 2021 Jeep missing from her driveway around 7:15 a.m., noting that she had left the keys in the car, police said.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO