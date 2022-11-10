Read full article on original website
Rideshare passenger dies after crash with DPS trooper near Guadalupe
PHOENIX — The passenger in a rideshare car is dead after a crash with a DPS trooper on I-10 just after midnight on Sunday morning. Captain Alan Haywood with the Department of Public Safety said that authorities responded to reports of a car fire near I-10 and Guadalupe Road in Guadalupe.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 crash in Guadalupe involving Arizona trooper leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - One person was killed and five others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving an Arizona trooper on Interstate 10 overnight, according to the Dept. of Public Safety. The incident happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Guadalupe Road. Officials...
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
Armed, suicidal man dead after shot by Goodyear officer, police say
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Authorities say a man is dead after a shooting involving Goodyear police Saturday night. Police say at around 5:35 p.m., officers were called to a home near Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road about a suicidal subject who was stabbing himself with a knife. Goodyear police say...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for missing vulnerable woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. Sally Ziegler, 84, is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a peach color...
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
proclaimerscv.com
Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother
A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
AZFamily
Man found shot multiple times in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the shooter who opened fire on a man multiple times in Glendale on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Northview Road, which is north of Glendale Avenue and 67th Avenue. Officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. and found the victim. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street
PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
One person transported to hospital after three vehicle crash
The Arizona Department of Public Safety was on the scene of an accident that happened on Northbound Interstate 19 kilometer 98.
AZFamily
Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
20-year-old woman found shot to death in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road on Friday night. Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found an adult woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, with a fatal gunshot wound. Officials said they are still...
AZFamily
Woman dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call and found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, wounded by a gunshot. She died of her injuries at the scene. Police don’t have any suspects and detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.
fox10phoenix.com
Young woman found shot to death in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot to death near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still...
ABC 15 News
Police say "no substance" found in suspicious envelope at Kari Lake's office
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there was no substance found inside a suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters last week. Kari Lake's campaign said an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was opened at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix Saturday. The Phoenix Fire Department said they were called...
Phoenix man hit and killed while crossing street
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy Phoenix street Tuesday night. According to authorities, detectives from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road around 6 p.m. Police said the result...
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert
GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert. According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigating possible homicide at smoke shop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department are on scene at Wadee Smoke Shop at 3919 S. 12th Ave. They are investigating a possible homicide. TPD told KOLD News 13 they received a call reporting a homicide just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said details are limited....
AZFamily
Suspect arrested in Mesa apartment shooting that left 18-year-old man dead
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Gilbert resident Joe Jetha Rim for the alleged shooting death of an 18-year-old in Mesa. Officers responded to a shooting call on Nov. 6 around 5:20 a.m. at an apartment near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, where they found Stephen Benito Jacobo shot in the neck. Jacobo died at the scene.
AZFamily
At least one dead in crash on Loop 101 in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of Loop 101 is back open in Glendale because of a deadly crash on Thursday. It happened on the westbound side near 67th Avenue around 4 p.m. The Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a utility truck, a semi-truck and two other cars. One person had to be rescued from one of the cars.
