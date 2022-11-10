ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD: Teen in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Sunday morning, just before 10:00 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was notified on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Bar Shooter Suspect Found Guilty

A Louisville man received a guilty verdict on Thursday for the death of a Shively bar owner in December 2019. Lance Bowman was found guilty by jury of one count of murder, one count of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Men charged in July homicide indicted, 2 juveniles also arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional arrests have been made in a July homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood and two men arrested earlier have been indicted in the case. On November 9, a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Armani D. Shrivers, 19, and D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, in the July 28, 2022 shooting death of Tamal Wood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested after leading police on a half hour, three-county chase in Indiana Saturday afternoon. According to an Indiana State Police news release, the pursuit began around 3:00 p.m. in Seymour, when Seymour Police officers responded to Home Depot on reports of an attempted theft.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

UofL student recovering in hospital after being shot near campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UofL student is recovering in a hospital after being shot in south Louisville. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street, which is located near the University of Louisville campus. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Seymour man arrested for child molesting

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement alleges he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on November 5, as the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

