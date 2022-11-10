Read full article on original website
LMPD: Teen in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Sunday morning, just before 10:00 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was notified on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'. Officers...
wvih.com
Bar Shooter Suspect Found Guilty
A Louisville man received a guilty verdict on Thursday for the death of a Shively bar owner in December 2019. Lance Bowman was found guilty by jury of one count of murder, one count of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday. Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021. Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
WLKY.com
Police: Chase begins in Floyd County before ending in multiple vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana police chase across two counties ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. It started a little before 1 p.m. when a Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy was driving past the house of a woman who...
WLKY.com
16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
wdrb.com
Jury finds Louisville woman guilty of beating boyfriend to death in 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death has been found guilty. A Jefferson County jury said Brenda Porter murdered David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville on a welfare check when they found Burch...
Wave 3
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
Wave 3
Men charged in July homicide indicted, 2 juveniles also arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional arrests have been made in a July homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood and two men arrested earlier have been indicted in the case. On November 9, a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Armani D. Shrivers, 19, and D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, in the July 28, 2022 shooting death of Tamal Wood.
Wave 3
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fraternity house party near UofL’s campus turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said a little after midnight, gunshots interrupted a Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house party on South Third Street. The incident started when a fight broke...
LMPD investigating after fatal shooting near Auburndale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a fatal shooting leaves one dead Friday night. Police said they responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court near Third Street Road. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been...
2 arrested following multi-county pursuit through southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are facing charges after a multi-county pursuit in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, officers with Seymour Police responded to Home Depot in Seymour around 3 p.m. following reports of an attempted theft. They said when officers arrived, the suspects left the scene...
Wave 3
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested after leading police on a half hour, three-county chase in Indiana Saturday afternoon. According to an Indiana State Police news release, the pursuit began around 3:00 p.m. in Seymour, when Seymour Police officers responded to Home Depot on reports of an attempted theft.
WLKY.com
UofL student recovering in hospital after being shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UofL student is recovering in a hospital after being shot in south Louisville. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street, which is located near the University of Louisville campus. According to...
Lone cow missing three weeks after crash reportedly seen in area of Beargrass Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are sill trying to track down a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64. The bull was last sighted in the area of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive near Le Moo and Beargrass Creek. Wranglers who had been in...
korncountry.com
Seymour man arrested for child molesting
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement alleges he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on November 5, as the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.
Wave 3
One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
wdrb.com
Louisville man faces 50 years in prison for shooting, killing Shively business owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing 50 years in prison for killing the owner of a Shively hookah lounge. Thursday, a jury convicted Lance Bowman for the 2019 murder of James Mentee, Jr. Prosecutors said surveillance video captured the shooting. Mentee tried to kick Bowman out of...
wdrb.com
Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
