WFMY NEWS2

Parade

270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military

The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
AL.com

Veterans Day 2022: Where can veterans eat free on Friday, Nov. 11? Restaurants deals, discounts

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a time to recognize and honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day – then known as Armistice Day to marking in the end of World War I – was first commemorated in Nov. 11, 1919, The Nov. 11 is significant, marking the time when temporary cessation of hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
WNCT

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
Rutherford Source

Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
CBS Philly

Veterans Day: Here's a list of businesses offering freebies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans of the United States Military are being honored on Friday. In celebration of Veterans Day, some businesses are offering freebies or discounts for vets. Check out a list of Veterans Day deals from Military.com.110 Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 11.151 Coffee -- Veterans and their families get free drinks on November 11.7-Eleven -- Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.Another Broken Egg Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Patriot...
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Veterans Day

Veterans Day has arrived. It is a day when Americans show gratitude to service members who are far too often forgotten by their country. The service of those individuals is worth appreciating because, too often, they aren't getting their due and are used as props by politicians. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost in the posturing of politicians.
Mashed

Veterans Day 2022: The Best Food Freebies And Deals

World War I officially ended on November 11, 1918, at 11:11 a.m., and more than a century later, the same day each year commemorates the momentous global event. Honoring all those who served in the armed forces during the war, the holiday is celebrated in 12 different countries worldwide. Some call it Remembrance Day and others, such as the U.S., refer to it as Veterans Day.
Yakima Herald Republic

196 Military Discounts for Active Duty, Retirees and More

There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve. But many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude, by offering discounts to service...
WNYT

Special Veterans Day Deals

While we will never be able to fully thank veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made, restaurant chains are honoring veterans with free meals and goodies. Here’s a list of some from Military.com. Take note that many of deals require some sort of proof of military service. 7-Eleven —...
MilitaryTimes

Veterans Day freebies await, from doughnuts to gym memberships

These days, with rising costs of everything, we’re all trying to find ways to save some dollars anywhere we can. Each year, a number of establishments offer discounts on or around Veterans Day, and many offer discounts year-round. Even a free cup of coffee means a lot more than...
UTAH STATE
Taste Of Home

Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Drinks to Veterans on Veterans Day

Thanksgiving may be the star holiday of November, but it’s not the only thing to celebrate as the year draws to a close. Veterans Day may not include large family gatherings and pumpkin pies, but it’s a chance to thank and honor the military community and other federal workers, especially with this Starbucks Veterans Day deal.
Holiday shopping tips and the best ways to pay | Part 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season is upon us! Not only will families be coming together this year for thanksgiving but Christmas too. With inflation continuing to be a headache thousands of families will use Black Friday to do their holiday shopping. There are tons of deals to go around, from in-store events to online deals on Cyber Monday. Nathan Grant, a senior credit industry analyst with MoneyTips shares some tips on how to shop for the holidays and get the most bang for your buck.
