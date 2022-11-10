Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
ringsidenews.com
Miro Jokes About His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized until he got released. His time in AEW hasn’t been all that good either as of late. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video
Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Kelly Is Starting A New Pro Wrestling Company
Kevin Kelly joined WWE in 1996 as a backstage interviewer and eventually became a “Raw” commentator during the Attitude Era. Kelly left WWE in 2003 and later joined Ring of Honor, where he was the lead play-by-play announcer from 2011 until 2017. Kelly has been a part of NJPW’s English commentary since 2015.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dynamite Unlikely To Sell Out Again This Week
AEW Dynamite is set to take place from Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT on November 16th, 2022. This week’s show promises a couple of exciting matches, however, the ticket numbers don’t look promising. WrestleTix reports that out of a total of 4,174 seats, only 2,960 have been bought...
ringsidenews.com
Venue Releases Statement After Fan Throws Drink On Scarlett During WWE Live Event
WWE Superstars put their lives on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, things get messy when fans decide to attack the talent, which is something that happened recently. Scarlett was involved in a disturbing incident with a fan during a WWE live event, and now the Peoria Civic Center released a statement on the matter.
Comments / 1