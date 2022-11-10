Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash
Perry was arrested Thursday for failing to stop and provide information, and SAPD says it also will file DWI charges.
San Antonio City Council to call for Councilman Perry to resign
An agenda for next Monday's meeting lists a vote of no confidence.
KTSA
San Antonio Police release body cam footage from officer’s interaction with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in at the courthouse Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was for failure to stop and give information following a hit and run crash on Redland Road Sunday night. Perry...
KSAT 12
1 man dead, 1 man critically wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Castle Guard Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Gibbs...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
KSAT 12
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired. According to...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels Police arrest three in vehicle pursuit
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police arrested three males Saturday night who fired shots and attempted to flee the scene in the 100 block of Luckett Drive. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they fired shots from a silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and fled from Post Road to Business 35.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man fatally shot, wife critically wounded while sitting in vehicle on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and his wife is critically wounded after they were shot while sitting inside a car outside a West Side home early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far...
KSAT 12
Officer assaulted while trying to break up large fight, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was physically assaulted while attempting to break up a large fight Saturday, said San Antonio police. At 1:43 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1100 Block of East Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a large...
KTSA
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
fox7austin.com
Teens arrested after allegedly fleeing New Braunfels police in stolen vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
KSAT 12
13-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting on South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. At 3 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the River Walk
How much does it cost to live in the Museum Reach area?
KSAT 12
Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one
San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
A guide to San Antonio's historic Dignowity Hill neighborhood
The neighborhood was San Antonio's first "exclusive residential suburb."
Erik Cantu, Be Kind & Rewind: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of readers also checked out our investigative piece on potentially cancer-causing chemicals being used to treat San Antonio's drinking water.
Crime Stoppers releases video of San Antonio H-E-B stabbing suspect
A reward has also been posted.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0