San Antonio, TX

CBS Austin

New Braunfels Police arrest three in vehicle pursuit

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police arrested three males Saturday night who fired shots and attempted to flee the scene in the 100 block of Luckett Drive. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they fired shots from a silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and fled from Post Road to Business 35.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen shot in the head by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one

San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

