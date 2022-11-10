Read full article on original website
KGET
FFX Coach’s Corner: Bryan Nixon discusses Liberty’s semifinal rematch against Buchanan
Liberty High School head football coach Bryan Nixon discusses his team’s upcoming matchup in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinal. The Patriots have a rematch of this season’s controversial game against Buchanan. The game in September was ended in the fourth quarter due to weather. Nixon discusses how his team moved forward following that […]
WTNH.com
NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that...
WTNH.com
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one...
WTNH.com
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL’s pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its...
WTNH.com
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to miss 2nd straight game Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the second straight game the two-time NFL rushing champion is missing due to a knee injury. This is the first time Elliott has missed consecutive games because of an...
WTNH.com
McCaffrey’s TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 Sunday night in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners (5-4) returned from the midseason break as healthy as...
James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week
LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury
Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return
Kyrie Irving is eligible to return from his suspension, but Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers he had no update on when the guard would return
WTNH.com
NEN Inside the Locker Room: Jon Jones
(WPRI) – Taylor Begley goes one-one-one inside the Patriots locker room with veteran cornerback Jon Jones. The two discuss his big Week 9 performance and what has led to his success. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
