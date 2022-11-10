ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays bid farewell to fan favorites

November 11, 2022 - In a long-anticipated move, the Tampa Bay Rays officially declined centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s $13 million contract option for 2023 Thursday. He leaves the organization that drafted him in 2010 as the second-longest tenured player in team history, trailing only Evan Longoria. The Rays also traded popular first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, receiving a minor league pitching prospect in return. Choi spent 4-1/2 seasons with the team, but his production dropped as his salary is set to increase.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
dodgerblue.com

Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Wandy Abreu named Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year

Red Sox prospect Wandy Abreu has been named the Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year, Minor League Baseball announced on Friday. Abreu, 20, made 18 relief appearances for the DSL Red Sox Blue affiliate this season. Thirteen of those 18 outings were scoreless, as the right-hander posted a 1.22 ERA and 3.14 FIP to go along with 45 strikeouts to 11 walks over 37 total innings of work.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheRangers

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard

Spencer Howard had difficulty staying in the rotation in 2022, in part due to injuries throughout the season. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. P Spencer Howard. Statistics for 2022: Howard went 2-4 with a 7.41...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Astros Make Another Front Office Move

After parting ways with James Click earlier today, the Astros have reportedly made another move, firing Assistant GM Scott Powers. Click had hired powers away from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2022 season.
HOUSTON, TX

