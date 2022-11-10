November 11, 2022 - In a long-anticipated move, the Tampa Bay Rays officially declined centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s $13 million contract option for 2023 Thursday. He leaves the organization that drafted him in 2010 as the second-longest tenured player in team history, trailing only Evan Longoria. The Rays also traded popular first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, receiving a minor league pitching prospect in return. Choi spent 4-1/2 seasons with the team, but his production dropped as his salary is set to increase.

