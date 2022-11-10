Read full article on original website
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays bid farewell to fan favorites
November 11, 2022 - In a long-anticipated move, the Tampa Bay Rays officially declined centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s $13 million contract option for 2023 Thursday. He leaves the organization that drafted him in 2010 as the second-longest tenured player in team history, trailing only Evan Longoria. The Rays also traded popular first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, receiving a minor league pitching prospect in return. Choi spent 4-1/2 seasons with the team, but his production dropped as his salary is set to increase.
Cubs Outright Multiple Players Including Reyes
The Chicago Cubs have outrighted Franmil Reyes, David Bote, and five other players on Thursday.
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Yankees willing to 'top' Aaron Judge's asking price from preseason negotiations: Report
According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees are willing to “top” superstar Aaron Judge’s preseason asking price of $36 million per year on his new contract.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Heaney Rumors: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams
Despite coming off a rough finish to the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, Andrew Heaney drew free agency interest from upwards of 10 teams prior to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Heaney believed joining the Dodgers would help him get back...
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
dodgerblue.com
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Wandy Abreu named Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year
Red Sox prospect Wandy Abreu has been named the Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year, Minor League Baseball announced on Friday. Abreu, 20, made 18 relief appearances for the DSL Red Sox Blue affiliate this season. Thirteen of those 18 outings were scoreless, as the right-hander posted a 1.22 ERA and 3.14 FIP to go along with 45 strikeouts to 11 walks over 37 total innings of work.
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard
Spencer Howard had difficulty staying in the rotation in 2022, in part due to injuries throughout the season. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. P Spencer Howard. Statistics for 2022: Howard went 2-4 with a 7.41...
iheart.com
Astros Make Another Front Office Move
After parting ways with James Click earlier today, the Astros have reportedly made another move, firing Assistant GM Scott Powers. Click had hired powers away from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2022 season.
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
Reflecting on another year without a trip to the World Series, Steinbrenner said that he's disappointed with how New York's season ended
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
