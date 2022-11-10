ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Trio Found Guilty in Family Dollar Murder

Three suspects in a 2020 murder case at a Flint Family Dollar have been found guilty. Calvin Munerlyn was a security guard at the store and got into an altercation with Sharmel Teague after asking her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was shot and killed by Ramonyea Bishop following the fight.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan Supreme Court returns UM gun case to lower court

The Michigan Supreme Court has returned a challenge to the University of Michigan’s on-campus gun restrictions to a lower court. The unsigned order instructs the Michigan Court of Appeals to consider whether the U of M policy violates a U.S. Supreme Court decision. The U.S. Supreme Court — in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on I-94. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94, just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan that fled toward Jackson. The...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle

DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked

DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy