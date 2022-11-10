Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Trio Found Guilty in Family Dollar Murder
Three suspects in a 2020 murder case at a Flint Family Dollar have been found guilty. Calvin Munerlyn was a security guard at the store and got into an altercation with Sharmel Teague after asking her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was shot and killed by Ramonyea Bishop following the fight.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
The Oakland Press
Police: Video exists of Hazel Park murder suspect in workplace shooting
The attorney for a man charged with murder in a fatal workplace shooting in Hazel Park last month got a judge’s order Thursday to go over video from the shooting with his client in the Oakland County Jail. “I need to know if I can take my laptop into...
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Washtenaw County (Washtenaw County, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on westbound I-94, east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township at around 6.45 p.m. The officials reported that a black sedan of unknown make and model had collided with another vehicle and had fled the scene.
Mural to victims of violence offers a place to grieve, remember those who have been lost
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A large meticulously painted black rose adorns the wall outside the Corner Health Center in downtown Ypsilanti. Surrounding the melancholic flora is 50 names of Washtenaw County men and women who would still be alive today had they not fallen victim to another person’s decision to choose violence.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
Chief moves to fire Detroit cop who engaged in fatal chase, violated rules
Nearly three years after two Detroit Police officers engaged in an improper vehicle chase that claimed the life of a woman, Detroit’s police chief has moved to fire the officer behind the wheel.
Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of Michigan boy, 5, who was riding his bike
MT. CLEMENS, MI – A Michigan man was sentenced this week to 20 to 40 years in prison related to the fatal hit-and-run of 5-year-old Preston Singleton during June 2021 in Warren, authorities said. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski sentenced Maurice Sumler, 22,...
michiganradio.org
Michigan Supreme Court returns UM gun case to lower court
The Michigan Supreme Court has returned a challenge to the University of Michigan’s on-campus gun restrictions to a lower court. The unsigned order instructs the Michigan Court of Appeals to consider whether the U of M policy violates a U.S. Supreme Court decision. The U.S. Supreme Court — in...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on I-94. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94, just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan that fled toward Jackson. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
60-year-old man killed in crash between truck, motorcycle in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, MI -- Alcohol may have played a role in a fatal collision between a truck and motorcycle Friday evening, police said. At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail, north of Stockbridge.
Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle
DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...
wnmufm.org
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
Detroit police shoot, kill woman experiencing apparent mental health crisis
A woman who was apparently suffering a mental health crisis has been shot and killed by Detroit police Thursday evening on the city’s west side.
MLive
