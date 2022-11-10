ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

MLive.com

FanDuel promo code, plus best bets for Michigan, Michigan State & more

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to wager on Rutgers vs. Michigan State or Nebraska vs. Michigan this Saturday, register for a new account at FanDuel...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

PointsBet promo code: Get up to $2,000 in free bets with 2nd chance

You can get two second-chance bets thanks to the latest PointsBet promo, which could reward you with up to $2,000 in free bets. If you click this link, the promo code RFPICKS14 should already be entered at registration. We’ll tell you all about this offer and how you can claim...
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: Amon-Ra St. Brown rollin’, but Lions struggling with Justin Fields

CHICAGO -- Amon-Ra St. Brown is back, baby. The Detroit Lions receiver has been slowed by ankle and suspected brain injuries since his huge Week 2 performance against Washington. On Sunday, he racked up six catches on six targets for 86 yards against the Chicago Bears -- already making this his most productive game since that win against the Commanders.
DETROIT, MI

