Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Emoni Bates scores 30 in Eastern Michigan debut, draws NBA comparisons in near-upset of Michigan
DETROIT -- There was Emoni Bates, canning a step-back 3 with his foot nearly touching the midcourt logo. There he was sprinting from the 3-point line to catch a teammate’s miss and slam it home. And how about when he crossed over, hesitated, then side-stepped into a midrange jumper for another bucket?
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
It’s the year of the neutral site for Michigan men’s basketball this season. The first of five is Friday night against Eastern Michigan at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Both teams won their regular-season openers at home on Monday night. Michigan beat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56; Eastern Michigan...
MLive.com
FanDuel promo code, plus best bets for Michigan, Michigan State & more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to wager on Rutgers vs. Michigan State or Nebraska vs. Michigan this Saturday, register for a new account at FanDuel...
MLive.com
PointsBet promo code: Get up to $2,000 in free bets with 2nd chance
You can get two second-chance bets thanks to the latest PointsBet promo, which could reward you with up to $2,000 in free bets. If you click this link, the promo code RFPICKS14 should already be entered at registration. We’ll tell you all about this offer and how you can claim...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Amon-Ra St. Brown rollin’, but Lions struggling with Justin Fields
CHICAGO -- Amon-Ra St. Brown is back, baby. The Detroit Lions receiver has been slowed by ankle and suspected brain injuries since his huge Week 2 performance against Washington. On Sunday, he racked up six catches on six targets for 86 yards against the Chicago Bears -- already making this his most productive game since that win against the Commanders.
Comments / 0