ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Lupita Nyong’o Says Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was “Necessary For Healing”

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

As the world of Wakanda returns for the second installment in the Black Panther film series, the loss of Chadwick Boseman still feels fresh.

The acclaimed actor, who starred as its titular character, died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. After the tragic loss, the cast and creators of Wakanda Forever were tasked with delicately choosing the proper path for King T’Challa’s storyline—resulting in a film that manages to work through grief and healing.

More from VIBE.com

“I hope the audience comes to this film and takes heart,” shared Lupita Nyong’o with VIBE ahead of the release of Wakanda Forever. Poised in a black-and-white ensemble, the actress calmly reflected on the filming of the anticipated film and how the project helped her grieving process. “I hope they’re comforted by it. And I hope they’re emboldened to commit to their lives with a fullness of self as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCSGj_0j6GJsJA00
Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman, Winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Black Panther,” poses in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Related Story

Chadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"

After Boseman’s death, fans debated on whether or not T’Challa should be recast, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige explained that it was too soon. Still, the tragedy almost led director Ryan Coogler to quit. Reflecting on his conversations with Boseman, Coogler decided to press forward , and through his tenacity, others were able to move forward.

“This movie was addressing something that we were experiencing as a cast, it was actually the hardest things that were also the most joyful to film,” Nyong’o explained. “Because it meant that we could make use of our grief, we could bring our grief to work, and it was part of our artistry. So I don’t remember it with heaviness. For me, actually making this film was very therapeutic. And I felt more light than darkness making it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqtgJ_0j6GJsJA00
Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ movie poster.

In Wakanda Forever, the film’s characters also mourn their beloved T’Challa, who passed away from an unknown illness after keeping his diagnosis secret. His love interest Nakia, played by Nyong’o, takes the escapism route for more reasons than one. Her exit and return to Wakanda are powered by her love for T’Challa, and what we later learn to be maternal instincts. Once she makes the pilgrimage home from Haiti, she and the other Wakandans are forced into a new war and new death while still mourning their fallen king.

“If we didn’t incorporate the loss, this would’ve been painful. It would’ve been unbearable maybe,” she added. “We didn’t have to pretend like we hadn’t lost our dear, dear, dear brother, and we could make the most of it. And at the end of the day, this film goes beyond that. This is not a pity party. It’s very much using our truth to tell a really compelling story. And the world of Wakanda has expanded, and we have this whole other world in Talocan that the audience gets to experience…it grew what one can expect from the Black Panther story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHjW2_0j6GJsJA00
Lupita Nyong’O as Nakia in Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

In Wakanda Forever, another shocking death finds the movie exploring grief from various viewpoints.

Shuri, played by Letitia Wright , becomes the film’s central character and the new Black Panther, making tough decisions with Nakia as sovereign support. In real life, Nyong’o hopes the film consoles audiences who have experienced the complexity of loss and mourning.

“I think one of the things that makes this film special is that it is art imitating life very directly. We lost Chadwick Boseman before we started making this film, and it really shaped the direction of the film. And Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole chose to lean into that. And so much like we lost Chadwick, Wakanda has lost T’Challa. And so this film is about grief and how we as human beings deal with grief in different ways,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjfCl_0j6GJsJA00
(L-R): Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“The characters we know and love are all responding to death very differently. So hopefully, especially at this time when the world has gone through a lot of pain, and we are in a unique moment where consciously we have experienced the same thing with the COVID pandemic, hopefully this is a story that gives people, that people can relate to quite easily because of that, and that they are comforted by it.”

In addition to the aforementioned talent, the film stars Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke , and Martin Freeman, all reprise their MCU characters for Wakanda Forever with Michaela Coel , Dominique Thorne , Mabel Cadena , and Alex Livanalli joining the MCU. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film to be released as part of Marvel Studio’s phase four. The film is set to open in the United States on Nov. 11, 2022.

Watch the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes Daily

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to being praised as a marijuana connoisseur. However, on Sunday (Nov. 6), the West Coast legend had to set the record straight on how much weed he actually smokes, claiming his professional blunt roller lied about him smoking over 100 joints a day. “Bi**h said I smoke… bi**h, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” the 51-year-old said in an Instagram video in response to his most recent Professional Blunt Roller’s (PBR) claims. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Pays His Professional Blunt Roller Over $50K Per YearDiddy To Buy Cannabis Operations In NYC, Massachusetts, and IllinoisSnoop...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vibe

Method Man Believes Rappers Become Great Actors Because They’re “Great Liars”

Method Man has revealed his theory as to why he and other figures in Hip-Hop have been able to successful transition into the world of acting. The Wu-Tang Clan member claims that many rap artists’ propensity to lie in their music and assume a false or misleading persona are traits that align with being a great thespian. “I think a lot of rappers are great liars,” the 52-year-old MC said during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show. “I’ll just keep it a buck, a lot of them are great liars and I think that translates on screen. Honestly,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
thezoereport.com

Lupita Nyong’o Wears One Stunning Hairstyle After Another On Her ‘Black Panther’ Press Tour

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
ABC News

Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyes World Dominance With $365M Opening – Box Office

Despite the presence of New Line’s Black Adam and Universal’s franchise title Halloween Ends at the October box office, the drought we’ve been weathering since the second frame of August with U.S./Canada weekend ticket sales averaging $58M has been stinging to say the least. But here comes Disney Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to put the world back on its feet. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Emotional Sequel Pays Tribute To Boseman And Forges A New Path Forward Related Story Disney Execs Seek To Assure Jittery Investors They Are On Track To Deliver A "Sustainably Profitable" Streaming Operation Related Story 'Black Panther:...
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Rihanna Release Second Single From Marvel Movie's Soundtrack

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released another Rihanna single from the Marvel's movie soundtrack. "Lift Me Up" was the first song dropped in the lead-up to Ryan Coogler's latest epic. Now, "Born Again" joins the ranks on the playlist as well. Not many people could have expected that the multi-platinum recording artist would come out of her hiatus to deliver these poignant odes to Chadwick Boseman's life and career. Now, Marvel fans are discussing their feelings about this movie after the release. With these new drops, there is the discussion of Rihanna's new work also to parse through. Despite it being a bit more somber than some would have been expecting, there's something really emotional and clear about the two songs and their approach to the film they've been attached to. Check it out for yourself down below!
StyleCaster

Chadwick Boseman’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Black Panther’ & Who Inherited His Estate

Since his death, Marvel fans have wondered about Chadwick Boseman‘s net worth and what happened to his estate after he didn’t leave a will. Boseman, who has starred in movies like Black Panther, 21 Bridges and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, died at the age of 43 on August 28, 2020, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed his death in an Instagram post at the time. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his family said in a statement. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ComicBook

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed

We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
BGR.com

Massive Marvel leak: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s entire plot revealed

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a plot leak from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But this time, it’s one of the biggest and most detailed Marvel leaks we’ve seen in a long time. The highly-anticipated film’s premiere is just over a week away. More importantly, critics already saw the movie during the Red Carpet premiere a few weeks ago. Also, we already saw the Wakanda Forever credits scene leak, so it was only a matter of time until the detailed plot got the same treatment.
Vibe

Vibe

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy