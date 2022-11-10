Nas Unveils ‘King’s Disease III’ Tracklist

Nas has unveiled the tracklist to his forthcoming King’s Disease III album, which is slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11) via Mass Appeal.

As the third installment in his King’s Disease series and his 16th studio album, King’s Disease III will include 16 songs and a bonus track, making it the more robust effort in the trilogy. The album will be produced entirely by Hit-Boy. No guest appearances or featured artists appear on the tracklist.

Mass Appeal

King’s Disease III comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic.

In 2020, Nas released the first King’s Disease album, which debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and included appearances from Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Brucie B, the Firm, Fivio Foreign, and ASAP Ferg. The project earned Nas his first Grammy Award after winning Best Rap Album, marking a landmark achievement in the 49-year-old’s already illustrious career .

Nas would win another Grammy nod for Best Rap Album for its sequel, King’s Disease II , which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, his highest debut on the chart in nearly a decade. Just months later, Nas would take a slightly more insular approach to his surprise effort Magic , a 10-track collection with one lone feature and extended one of the more remarkable instances of a veteran artist rediscovering the fountain of youth.

Watch the trailer for his King’s Disease III album below.