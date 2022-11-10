ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Celtics Showed Off Their Secret Weapon After an Injury to Malcolm Brogdon

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continued to lead the way for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, with Tatum putting up 31 points and Brown adding 30. Malcolm Brogdon, acquired in an offseason trade to help bolster the bench, left Wednesday’s win over the Detroit Pistons with tightness in his right hamstring. He never returned.

Brogdon had nine points in 14 minutes, but his absence opened the door for Boston’s secret weapon, who took full advantage.

Sam Hauser had a career night for the Boston Celtics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aohou_0j6GJXy100
Sam Hauser of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against Killian Hayes of the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on November 9, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. | Omar Rawlings/Getty Images.

Brogdon has become everything the Celtics needed. Boston addressed its biggest offseason need — depth — by trading five players and a draft pick for Brogdon. None of those five players were part of the team’s eight-man rotation.

Brogdon has been the leader of Boston’s second unit. He has proven he can be a scorer, a facilitator, and he can play defense. He’s also shown he’s had a tough time staying healthy. Last season with the Indiana Pacers, he was limited to 36 games because of an Achilles injury.

While Brogdon’s injury history is concerning, Sam Hauser made Celtics fans feel a bit better about things Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter finished with a career-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting. He made six of 12 shots from three-point range. Nobody on the team played more minutes than the second-year forward.

Brown said Hauser has been a key part of Boston’s offense.

“Sam is a value asset to our team, the way he spaces the floor, the way he shoots the ball but also the way he reads the game,” Brown said to reporters after the game. “So continuing to find ways to get him going and develop him, he can be a valuable asset for us down the line.”

Hauser continues to show his worth to the Celtics

RELATED: Boston Celtics: Grant Williams Reveals What Teammates’ Rookie Cards He’d Invest in if He Had to Spend $500

Hauser provided instant offense off the bench Wednesday with his torrid shooting. He’s always been a strong shooter, but he’s never had an opportunity with the Celtics. He’s getting one now and taking full advantage.

“You’ve gotta show you can do it in the games, and in game-like moments, and I think I’ve done that so far,” Hauser said. “And I think little by little, I’m earning more trust in (head coach) Joe (Mazzulla). I still gotta keep doing other things though to earn minutes out there and keep earning my spot in the rotation.”

Hauser is shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc this year and 57.7% overall. His game, however, is not one-dimensional. He got some easy baskets cutting to the basket, and he said it’s those that give him the confidence he needs when he’s out there.

“When you see a couple of easy ones go, I think it helps open up the whole floor for you,” he said. “It definitely puts more confidence in your shot when you go back to the three-point line.”

Mazzulla is pleased with Hauser’s all-around offensive game.

“He’s a guy that can create separation. And so usually guys who can shoot the ball are also really good screeners,” Mazzulla said. “So I think putting him in the action is another guy that they have to worry about, along with Jayson and Jaylen, and whether it’s (Marcus) Smart or Al (Horford). So when you have him involved, it just adds another layer to how they’re gonna guard.”

While Brogdon’s injury is concerning, Hauser showed he’s good to go when called upon.

The post The Boston Celtics Showed Off Their Secret Weapon After an Injury to Malcolm Brogdon appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team

Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
Black Enterprise

NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff

To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent

The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kemba's message for Tatum, Brown is paying dividends for Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
BOSTON, MA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

218K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy