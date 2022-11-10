Livestream cameras in Washoe County vote-count area went dark for 8 hours. Here's why

Livestream cameras capturing the vote-counting areas at the Washoe County complex went dark late Wednesday night and were restored just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s an edited Q&A by email with Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale about why it happened.

RGJ: How long were the cameras down and what happened?

Washoe County: The livestream computer application lost connection with the courtesy cameras at 11:24 p.m. the evening of Nov. 9. All staff had left for the night about 60 minutes earlier and did not arrive back at the office until 7 a.m. Connection was restored at 7:53 a.m. the morning of Nov. 10.

RGJ: Why did it happen?

WC: The courtesy cameras are connected to a computer application designed for livestream events. They intermittently lose connection with the application. When this has happened before, such as on Election Night when one camera went dark, staff was able to see the disruption and restore it. These cameras are not security or surveillance grade cameras.

RGJ: What ballot security was done when it went down to make people feel confident ballots were secure during the blackout?

WC: The Washoe County security administrator has reviewed the building’s security cameras. According to the Washoe County security administrator, that footage shows the parking garage, the hallway between the garage, and the entry doors to the Registrar’s Office. He has affirmed that no one entered the ballot room or Registrar’s Office during the time that the courtesy livestream was down. Security and Technology Services is working to put that footage into a viewable file that can be provided to the public.

Staff badge reports have also been pulled to ensure that no one entered the area during that time, with none found.

RGJ: Are you doing anything to keep this from happening again?

WC: In the future we will look for a solution that would prevent software disruptions or simply not offer a courtesy livestream feed.

Washoe County has been at the forefront of trying to innovate election transparency, but we have moved from an election night to a much longer election timeframe. The technology we are using to provide this livestream cannot keep up with these demands. We suggest enhancing transparency with security cameras rather than courtesy livestream cameras in future elections.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal, as well as writes Fact Checker and Ask the RGJ articles. His position is supported by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read. If you'd like to see more articles like this, please consider sharing this article or giving through PayPal here – 100% of donations go to Mark's wages.

Subscribe to Mark's Greater Reno weekly newsletter here . Follow him @GreaterReno and Facebook.com/GreaterReno .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Livestream cameras in Washoe County vote-count area went dark for 8 hours. Here's why