ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

2 Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resign after allegedly giving false information in warrants

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324Tz2_0j6GJERS00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned earlier this year after allegedly giving false information in warrants, according to documents obtained by News13.

Sgt. William McMeins Jr allegedly presented a search warrant containing several misleading and incorrect statements in the affidavit, according to the documents. He resigned May 20 and had been with J. Reuben Long Detention Center since 2015.

Deputy Michael Bryant allegedly knowingly and willingly presented several arrest warrant affidavits containing false, misleading and incorrect statements, according to the documents. Bryant resigned May 19 and had worked with J. Reuben Long Detention Center since 2008.

“The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and J. Reuben Long Detention Center work hard to uphold the public’s trust,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News13. “After receiving a citizen complaint, we conducted a thorough investigation into two former officers. Our investigators reviewed incident reports, hundreds of emails, recorded interviews, and body camera footage. Ultimately, we concluded that these two former officers did not uphold our strict policy of truthfulness. The actions of McMeins and Bryant are not representative of the training and service we provide to Horry County Citizens. Both officers resigned as a result of this investigation and we reported their misconduct to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy for further action.”

A letter from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says McMeins wasn’t charged because “There is no evidence of improper personal benefit gained by the subject through his actions to imply criminal intent.”

“Although the manner in which the subject conducted this search and documented his actions are under proper scrutiny here, your investigation supports the fact that the illegal weapons and drug related items were present in the vehicle and subject to an inventory search and the inevitable discovery doctrine,” the letter reads.

The solicitor’s office said there was “insufficient evidence of criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt to pursue criminal charges against this subject.”

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 8

Related
WBTW News13

U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

2 arrested after drugs found near children at Florence County home: Deputies

Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, of Florence, is charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence, is charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wcti12.com

Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies seize cocaine, marijuana at Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said. Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy