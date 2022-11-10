Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Veterans Day parade attracts onlookers in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans in El Paso were honored Friday with a parade. El Paso Flag Across America hosted the parade along Hondo Pass Drive. Friday's event marked its 30th anniversary. A commencement ceremony followed the parade at the Old Glory Memorial in the northeast. Retired major...
cbs4local.com
Barnett Harley-Davidson and the Salvation Army host 'STUFF the Truck'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dunkin' of El Paso donated free coffee and donuts to anyone who participated in the Salvation's Army's Semi-Annual 'STUFF the Truck' collection drive Saturday. People of El Paso were invited out to Barnett Harley-Davidson, a cosponsor of the event, in East El Paso to...
cbs4local.com
Two El Paso veterans share personal impact on passing of PACT Act
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In El Paso and across the country Veterans Day serves as a day to honor those who have served the United States in years of combat. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed into law the Pact Act, a law aimed to expand the healthcare available to veterans who’ve been exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
cbs4local.com
El Paso woman arrested for stabbing man in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Christina Saenz of East El Paso was arrested Sunday morning after stabbing a 29 year old man in Socorro, Texas. According to the El Paso Police Department Saenz, 34, and her victim had been seen fighting outside a bar and the argument continued and intensified on their ride home.
cbs4local.com
Vietnam vet's truck stolen the night before he drives in Veteran's Parade in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — Richard "Murgo" Murillo who served two years in the Vietnam War had his '77 classic Chevy truck stolen the night before he was going to drive it in the Veteran's Day Parade in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Murillo, who had spent two years rebuilding...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces General Obligation bonds totaling $23 million approved by Las Cruces voters
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Voters in Las Cruces approved the use of $23 million in bonds to fund four different city projects during the Nov. midterm elections. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said they were glad Las Crucens voted to approve four GO bonds on ballot because they believed it would benefit the city in the long run.
cbs4local.com
West Texas Beer Fest to be held at Lowbrow Palace
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first ever West Texas Beer Fest will take place at the new Lowbrow Palace in Downtown El Paso. Christian Yañez with West Texas Beer Fest said the event will happen at the new Lowbrow Palace location and will be a family friendly.
cbs4local.com
1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns to Fort Bliss from Korea
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Division returned from Korea on Veterans Day. The Brigade has been deployed for nine months as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. Before...
cbs4local.com
What to expect now that the Community Progress Bond was approved by voters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Election results show that El Paso voters have approved the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond but it could take some time before El Pasoans see any changes. The $272 million bond focuses on improving streets and infrastructure, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 13th through Nov. 19th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed. I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed. Wednesday, November 16. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano...
cbs4local.com
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
cbs4local.com
UPDATE: KFOX14 back on air
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 the El Paso Fox affiliate was temporarily off air while crews worked on the tower Sunday morning. KFOX14 was off the air over all platforms. This included over the air or antennae, dish and cable. Engineers and workers were currently working on the...
cbs4local.com
Company wants to explore the possibility of moving cargo at port of entry with new tech
The City of El Paso approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City of Juarez and Freight Shuttle Express earlier this week. The MOU allows city staff to explore the development and implementation of new technology for the movement of cargo through the Ysleta-Zaragoza port of entry (POE). "This...
cbs4local.com
Art and Farmer's Market moves from Downtown to Northeast for a Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Downtown Art and Farmers Market which is usually held in the Union Plaza hosted a special Fall Festival for El Pasoans in the Northeast Saturday. The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) organized the event with Destination El Paso...
cbs4local.com
El Paso dowtown art, farmers market hosts northeast Fall festival
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be hosting the Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market. The event will be held every Saturday from Nov. 12- Dec. 17. It will take place at the Camp Cohen Waterpark located at 9700 Gateway North Boulevard. The...
cbs4local.com
Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
cbs4local.com
NMSU mascot 'Keystone' dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A loved mascot for New Mexico State University's football team died. Keystone's death was announced Friday by the university. According to the tweet, the horse died this week. Keystone was known to lead the Aggies onto the field. The school's next mascot is unknown...
cbs4local.com
UTEP Rifle team records a season high aggregate
EL PASO, TEXAS — The UTEP Rifle team excelled the 4600 barrier by recording a season-high aggregate of 4604 behind TCU (4723) on Sunday at the TCU Rifle Range. The team members recorded new season-highs in both disciplines, 2280 in smallbore and 2324 in air rifle. Morgahn Warner led...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans feel the impact of grocery prices as it increases 12.4 percent from last year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Inflation in the United States eased a bit, up 7.7 percent year-over-year, however, the cost of groceries is up by 12.4 percent compared to a year ago. Consumers saw the lowest jump since December of 2021 on a month-to-month basis for groceries, up 0.4...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers seize 215 pounds of meth in railcar near Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a railcar on Wednesday. The incident happened at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry. During the inspections, officers...
