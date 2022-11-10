ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

KTSM

KTSM

El Paso CBP officers seize $420K worth of methamphetamine in railcar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border officers at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000. The seizure occurred on Nov. 9 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting an X-ray […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso police investigate shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a shooting. The address is listed as the 8600 block of Robert Dr. in northeast El Paso. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KVIA ABC-7

The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Two El Paso veterans share personal impact on passing of PACT Act

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In El Paso and across the country Veterans Day serves as a day to honor those who have served the United States in years of combat. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed into law the Pact Act, a law aimed to expand the healthcare available to veterans who’ve been exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

West Texas Beer Fest to be held at Lowbrow Palace

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first ever West Texas Beer Fest will take place at the new Lowbrow Palace in Downtown El Paso. Christian Yañez with West Texas Beer Fest said the event will happen at the new Lowbrow Palace location and will be a family friendly.
