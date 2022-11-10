Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Man in Texas arrested in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills
A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, was arrested Tuesday night after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun.
El Paso woman arrested for stabbing man in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Christina Saenz of East El Paso was arrested Sunday morning after stabbing a 29 year old man in Socorro, Texas. According to the El Paso Police Department Saenz, 34, and her victim had been seen fighting outside a bar and the argument continued and intensified on their ride home.
El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
El Paso CBP officers seize $420K worth of methamphetamine in railcar
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border officers at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000. The seizure occurred on Nov. 9 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting an X-ray […]
Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces
EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso police investigate shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a shooting. The address is listed as the 8600 block of Robert Dr. in northeast El Paso. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA...
Las Cruces General Obligation bonds totaling $23 million approved by Las Cruces voters
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Voters in Las Cruces approved the use of $23 million in bonds to fund four different city projects during the Nov. midterm elections. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said they were glad Las Crucens voted to approve four GO bonds on ballot because they believed it would benefit the city in the long run.
Crime of the Week: Police continue search for road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the man who shot at a family as a result of a road rage incident in Westside El Paso. On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., a woman was driving an SUV with her family inside […]
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video obtained by KTSM 9 News you […]
Company wants to explore the possibility of moving cargo at port of entry with new tech
The City of El Paso approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City of Juarez and Freight Shuttle Express earlier this week. The MOU allows city staff to explore the development and implementation of new technology for the movement of cargo through the Ysleta-Zaragoza port of entry (POE). "This...
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
Two El Paso veterans share personal impact on passing of PACT Act
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In El Paso and across the country Veterans Day serves as a day to honor those who have served the United States in years of combat. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed into law the Pact Act, a law aimed to expand the healthcare available to veterans who’ve been exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Man who jumped in to save neighbors' lives during dog attack describes incident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A Texas man who survived a vicious attack by three neighbor dogs shared the moments leading up to the attack. Tyler Marchese is a resident of Heritage Park, a trailer park complex in Northeast El Paso. On Wednesday afternoon, three dogs attacked three individuals,...
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
Vietnam vet's truck stolen the night before he drives in Veteran's Parade in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — Richard "Mugo" Murillo who served two years in the Vietnam War had his '77 classic Chevy truck stolen the night before he was going to drive it in the Veteran's Day Parade in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Murillo, who had spent two years rebuilding...
West Texas Beer Fest to be held at Lowbrow Palace
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first ever West Texas Beer Fest will take place at the new Lowbrow Palace in Downtown El Paso. Christian Yañez with West Texas Beer Fest said the event will happen at the new Lowbrow Palace location and will be a family friendly.
