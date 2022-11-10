ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Chester Chapter 9 Bankruptcy Filed by State Receiver

Chester’s state-appointed receiver made it official Thursday. He filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the city of Chester, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. Michael Doweary hopes that by filing for Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, it will give Chester protection against creditors while it tries to fix its debt problems.
CHESTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Chester County Township Approves Tax Increase to Buy Crebilly Farm

Residents of Westtown Township, Chester County, have voted to raise taxes to acquire a 206-acre historical farm property. The referendum, approved in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election, capped a yearslong effort to prevent Crebilly Farm from being developed. Two-thirds of voters supported the referendum. The vote was 4,001 to 1,926,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

First-time Philly home buyers feeling the pinch of historic mortgage rates and high prices

Amid historic mortgage rates and a far less crowded housing market, home prices remain above pre-pandemic levels in Philadelphia. But the market is cooling. And with the possibility of a recession looming, housing experts say home prices could very well come down in the coming months — an outcome that could hurt home values, but not necessarily spell widespread disaster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine

WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WOODBINE, NJ
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Ready to toss your yard signs post-election? Montco will recycle them for you

As Pennsylvania counties continue to count ballots from the 2022 general election, some residents may already be eager to ditch their campaign yard signs. Instead of sending campaign signs to the landfill, Montgomery County wants residents to consider recycling them. Last week, Montgomery County’s Recycling Office announced 16 sites where residents can drop off their signs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy