Chester Chapter 9 Bankruptcy Filed by State Receiver
Chester’s state-appointed receiver made it official Thursday. He filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the city of Chester, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. Michael Doweary hopes that by filing for Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, it will give Chester protection against creditors while it tries to fix its debt problems.
Chester employees could lose benefits, pensions due city's financial concerns
"The issue right now is Chester faces a $46.5 million deficit next year on a $55 million budget," said Vijay Kapor, the chief of staff for Chester's receiver.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Lancaster Farming
Chester County Township Approves Tax Increase to Buy Crebilly Farm
Residents of Westtown Township, Chester County, have voted to raise taxes to acquire a 206-acre historical farm property. The referendum, approved in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election, capped a yearslong effort to prevent Crebilly Farm from being developed. Two-thirds of voters supported the referendum. The vote was 4,001 to 1,926,...
newsfromthestates.com
An Election Day win: A Legislature that looks more and more like all the people it serves | Opinion
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov-elect Austin Davis speaks to supporters in Montgomery County on Tuesday, 11/8/22 (screen capture) Political victories are seldom, if ever, about the candidates alone. It takes a team to create a campaign, and it takes a lot more than that to deliver a win. On swearing-in day, the...
Westtown Township residents support tax increases to save Crebilly Farm
Westtown Township residents have voted to save the historic Crebilly Farm. The 312- acre piece of land is one of the largest open spaces in Chester County. It was the setting of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War. But fights between construction companies and the citizens of Westtown...
First-time Philly home buyers feeling the pinch of historic mortgage rates and high prices
Amid historic mortgage rates and a far less crowded housing market, home prices remain above pre-pandemic levels in Philadelphia. But the market is cooling. And with the possibility of a recession looming, housing experts say home prices could very well come down in the coming months — an outcome that could hurt home values, but not necessarily spell widespread disaster.
Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine
WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Philadelphia City Council committee approves what they call ‘cutting edge’ abortion bill
The right to a safe, legal abortion in Philadelphia was the topic of a meeting on a series of bills and a resolution in City Council. The three-bill package is designed to defend abortion rights and protect patients who seek reproductive heath treatment in the city. Councilmember Helen Gym said...
MontCo Contractor To Pay $43K For Ripping Off Clients: DA
A general contractor in Montgomery County will spend months in jail and pay thousands in restitution after pleading guilty to ripping off several Philadelphia area homeowners, authorities say. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, of Lansdale, will spend nine to 23 months behind bars followed by seven years of probation, and must...
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Newtown Township will raise property taxes to fund the Newtown Ambulance Squad
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Newtown Township residents voted to raise property taxes to fund the Newtown Ambulance Squad. Unofficial election results...
South Jersey Man Collected $400K In Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits, Feds Say
A Gloucester County man admitted that he illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, authorities said. Willie Carter, 23, of Paulsboro, pleaded guilty by videoconference to a wire fraud charge on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. According to documents filed in the case...
Philadelphia Medical Assistant Used Patient's ID For $31K Shopping Spree: AG
A 34-year-old former medical assistant from Philadelphia has been charged with stealing information from her patients to open credit card accounts for wild shopping sprees, authorities said. Ashley Latimer, who worked at Axia Women's Health in Montgomery County, used the cards to spend more than $31,000 on items from Wafair,...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
UPDATED: Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 482,009 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
Philly Art Commission grants final approval for part of Cobbs Creek golf course project
The renovation of the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia cleared a hurdle Wednesday. The city’s Art Commission gave final approval to designs for a driving range and education center — after questioning or pushing back on the plans at other points this year. “I’m confident...
Ready to toss your yard signs post-election? Montco will recycle them for you
As Pennsylvania counties continue to count ballots from the 2022 general election, some residents may already be eager to ditch their campaign yard signs. Instead of sending campaign signs to the landfill, Montgomery County wants residents to consider recycling them. Last week, Montgomery County’s Recycling Office announced 16 sites where residents can drop off their signs.
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
