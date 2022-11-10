ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Two St. Louis students hospitalized after ingesting ‘unknown substance’

By Patrick Clark, Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Two students from a St. Louis school are hospitalized Thursday and getting treatment after ingesting an “unknown substance,” police say.

Emergency crews rushed two Northside Community School students to the hospital after they ingested the substance. It’s unclear what kind of substance the students might have ingested or how they obtained it.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has responded to the school and is handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

