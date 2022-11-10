ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery Boss David Zaslav Holds Town Hall With New DC Heads James Gunn & Peter Safran About New Cohesive Universe

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhbEV_0j6GIdQ800

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears that a global Zoom meeting was held for Warner Bros Discovery employees Thursday morning, on which CEO David Zaslav introduced new DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. It marked was first appearance together in front of the company since being named to their posts October 25.

Related Story

Warner Bros Discovery Board Member John Malone Says David Zaslav's Streaming Strategy Will Succeed "If He Makes Good Stuff"

Related Story

James Gunn Tells DC Fans Clamoring For 'Legends Of Tomorrow' And 'Suicide Squad' David Ayer Cut: "We Are Listening And Open To Everything"

Related Story

'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons

The execs expressed their shared excitement for the new structure, with Zaslav mentioning how the plan is to build a bible for a cohesive DC universe, one that is overarching across live-action films, TV, animation, gaming and more.

Safran, fresh in from the production of Nun 2 in Europe, spoke about his love for such DC properties as Aquaman, which is DC’s highest-grossing movie ever at $1.1 billion worldwide. In addition, he said he adored the themes of Shazam.

Gunn spoke about how he loves the interaction of Superman and Batman, and how they’re the same and different at the same time.

While Gunn and Safran didn’t mention anything about new projects, the former said he has a penchant for such DC superheroes as Metal Men and Bat-mite.

Zaslav expressed his excitement to have the duo on board and the great characters they’re bound to spring to life. Gunn acknowledged Zaslav’s admiration for DC and thanked him for the opportunity to lead the brand, we hear.

As previously reported, Gunn and Safran report to Zaslav but also will work closely with Warner Bros Film Group co-chairs and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy on such matters as marketing, distribution and capital spend. The duo are also working closely with Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content; as well as Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group; Pam Lifford, President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences; and David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Gunn and Safran started the job November 1.

Safran has been behind the highest-grossing horror franchise ever, The Conjuring, which has made more than $2 billion worldwide. In addition to shepherding Aquaman and its Christmas 2023 sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom , he’s done Shazam! and its upcoming March 17 sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods (March 17), as well as Blue Beetle (due August 18, 2023). Safran and Gunn worked on the new Suicide Squad in 2021 and its spinoff HBO Max series, The Peacemaker, which is one of HBO Max’s most watched series.

Gunn, who can now only make movies and series for Warner Bros exclusively in his new gig, has a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special hitting Disney+ soon; it’s a spinoff of his Marvel trilogy, after the first two pics made $1.6 billion. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits cinemas on May 5, 2023.

We’ve heard from some sources about confusion on the greenlight power at DC and Warners now: Who has full authority? Warners has been a place that has always greenlit by committee, particularly on the feature side. It’s our understanding that no future DC decisions are made sans Gunn and Safran. Their input is integral and necessary on all future projects so a wide map can be designed across the entire conglom.

That said, if Gunn and Safran don’t want to move forward with a specific DC project, then the project doesn’t happen. We hear that DC Studios has no P&L.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘ Director Eric Appel Lands Comedy ’Stepdude’ For Sony Pictures

Following last week’s premiere of his quasi-biopic comedy Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku, director Eric Appel has found his follow-up film. He is set to direct and write the comedy Stepdude for Sony Pictures, with Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise, Venom) producing along Jack Black and Roz Music. The plot is being kept under wraps. Insiders say studio execs view this as having big potential at the theatrical level, with plans to fast-track it now that Appel is on board. Appel most recently directed Daniel Radcliffe in Roku’s Weird: The Weird Al Yankovich feature, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave...
Deadline

Imax CEO Says “Debate Is Over” On Studios Skipping Theatrical Release

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond is opening up about how important the theatrical window is and how he thinks some streaming services are realizing it now. “The debate is over,” Gelfond said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. “The argument that you can skip a theatrical window and make up for it on streaming just isn’t true. The theatrical window is more essential than ever to get the streaming revenue.” Gelfond’s comments come as Disney’s earnings fell short despite a surge in Disney+ subscribers. The Imax CEO referenced the success of Top Gun: Maverick over the summer breaking records and becoming Paramount’s...
Deadline

‘Saving Hope’ Showrunner Adam Pettle Joins Newly-Formed Vanguarde Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Saving Hope and Burden of Truth showrunner Adam Pettle has joined a newly formed content arm at Canada’s Vanguarde Artists Management. Pettle, also an exec on CBC drama The Borough, will work alongside Tina Horwitz and Jay Horwitz at Vanguarde Pictures, which will be based in Toronto and focus on developing scripted content for cable, broadcast, streaming and podcasts. Tina Horwitz, who founded Vanguarde Artists Management, will be Co-Head of Vanguarde Pictures alongside Jay Horwitz.  “This is a very natural progression for Adam and for us collectively,” said Tina Horwitz. “We’re lucky to have had some very rewarding relationships working with clients as producers, and we...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars

Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
Deadline

Rich Eustis Dies: Emmy-Winning Writer Who Co-Created ‘Head Of The Class’ Was 86

Emmy-winning screenwriter Rich Eustis died October 30 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. at age 86, his family said. No cause was given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Howard Hesseman Dies: 'WKRP In Cincinnati' DJ & 'Head Of The Class' Star Was 81 Related Story 'Head Of the Class' Reboot Canceled By HBO Max After One Season Eustis was half of the writing team Eustis and Elias, who together created the hit show Head of the Class, which premiered in 1986 and ran for five seasons on ABC. Born in Vancouver, BC, Eustis was a football star and journalist before moving to...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Deadline

Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Nik Turner Dies: Hawkwind Saxophone/Flutist Was 82

Nik Turner, a saxophone/flute player who was part of several incarnations of space-rockers Hawkwind, has died at 82. No cause was given, but his death was confirmed on his official Facebook page. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening,” said the post. “He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Hawkwind once featured Lemmy Kilmister, who went on to form Motörhead after leaving ...
Deadline

Oscar Winner Brandon Oldenburg Helming Animated Feature ‘Mouschi’ Based On Children’s Book ‘The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Brandon Oldenburg (The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore) will make his feature animation directing debut on Mouschi: The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank — a new film based on the children’s book The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank by David Lee Miller (My Suicide) and Steven Jay Rubin (Silent Night). Billed as The Lion King meets Inglorious Basterds, Mouschi is a work of fantastical, historical fiction, reimagining the cat who lived with Anne Frank as an Amsterdam swashbuckler who becomes a freedom fighting hero of the Dutch Animal Resistance. (Snuck into the famed Secret...
Deadline

Luke Hemsworth Drama ‘Ocean Boy’ Acquired By Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the Australian drama Ocean Boy, starring Luke Hemsworth (Westworld). The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company plans to release the pic formerly titled Bosch + Rockit in theaters and on demand on February 3, 2023. The feature directorial debut of Tyler Atkins is set along the Australian coast in late summer and follows the young father Bosch (Hemsworth) as he goes on the run for drug dealing with his surf gang. In tow is his son, Rockit (Rasmus King), who believes he is on a magical holiday. Isabel Lucas and Leeanna Walsman also...
Deadline

‘Thirteen Lives’ Composer Benjamin Wallfisch Says Movie’s Score Was “A Challenge In The Best Possible Sense” – Sound & Screen

To compose the music for Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives — the true story of the global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team — composer Benjamin Wallfisch (Blade Runner 2049, the It movies) had hoped to traverse all of northern Thailand to absorb the culture, knock on doors and ask folks if they wanted to play something for him. But the pandemic made his grassroots effort impossible, so he leaned into a Bangkok-based musicologist for some much-needed help connecting with a “ton of musicians in northern Thailand” for traditional songs from the region. That was just the first step; the next was...
Insider

'The Crown' star Olivia Williams says production will have to 'suppress how very deeply hot' she and Dominic West are after fans suggest they're too attractive to play Prince Charles and Camilla

Dominic West and Olivia Williams spoke to Variety about season 5 of "The Crown." They were asked about fans who said they were too attractive to play then-Prince Charles and Camilla. Williams joked that production would have to "suppress how very deeply hot" they are in season 6. Dominic West...
Deadline

‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford

Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.”  The teaser aired...
Deadline

Composer Ludwig Göransson On The “Labor Of Love” Cementing Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy With ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – Sound & Screen

The loss of Chadwick Boseman was felt by creatives working on both sides of the camera including Ludwig Göransson, the Oscar-winning Black Panther composer tasked with bringing Disney and Marvel’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to life musically following Boseman’s tragic death. RELATED: Deadline’s Sound & Screen: Full Coverage “It was a very difficult project because of what happened,” Göransson said during a virtual panel conversation at Deadline’s Sound & Screen awards-season event. “Obviously in the first movie, so many themes and so many sounds are tied to Chad and to T’Challa. So how do we go back in doing a sequel when...
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Adds Nicole Pacent In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) has joined the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution in a recurring role. She will portray Rebecca, a lawyer with the DOJ who reveals disturbing news about the fate of the BAU. Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In the Paramount+ series, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub...
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Former ICM Strategist Brandon Sharp Launches Agenda, Management & Production Co. Dedicated To Inclusivity

EXCLUSIVE: Former ICM political strategist Brandon Sharp has launched Agenda, a management and production company that will be dedicated to advancing inclusive entertainment and media projects. The company will work with TV and film writers, actors, directors, musicians, authors, artists, public intellectuals, playwrights, and business founders from predominately untapped communities to realize their projects on more equitable grounds. “Representation for representation’s sake is not enough,” said Sharp. “The strides we’ve made for people of color in front of and behind the camera are significant, but the business side of media and entertainment remains largely unchallenged. The people who stand to profit...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

New Video Released Of Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones And All’ Milan Premiere Red Carpet Shutdown – Watch

New video has emerged of the overly enthusiastic crowd that gathered for the red carpet at the premiere in Milan, Italy of Timothée Chalamet’s new film, Bones and All. Police fears about controlling the large crowd caused authorities to shut down the red carpet at the event. Chalamet fans showed up in force at the Milan’s Space Cinema Odeon on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the 26-year-old heartthrob. Luca Guadagnino’s film stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibalistic lovers on a road trip in 1980s America. Bones And All also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevign, as well as Michael...
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy