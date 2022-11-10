Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
unc.edu
Carolina celebrates Veterans Day
Members of the Carolina community gathered in Chapel Hill on Nov. 11 to commemorate Veterans Day and pay tribute to those who have served in the United States military. UNC-Chapel Hill ROTC students and University leaders joined local veterans and community and military leaders for the ceremony, which was jointly hosted by the University and Orange County.
NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester
RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
Hough 5-star kicker Nolan Hauser offered by NC State
Raleigh, N.C. — Hough High School kicker Nolan Hauser has received an offer from NC State, according to a tweet he shared on Saturday afternoon. The offer came after a discussion with NC State coach Dave Doeren during a visit to Raleigh on Saturday as NC State faced Boston College.
Sigma Heritage Tour showcases Raleigh's historically Black locations
A blue bus filled with people eager to learn more about life in Raleigh a century ago rolled through the city's streets Saturday during the Sigma Heritage Tour.
JamBase
Widespread Panic Confirms February 2023 Run In North Carolina
Widespread Panic returns to central North Carolina early next year. The jam stalwarts will play a three-night stand at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina February 9 – 11, 2023. DPAC previously hosted Panic on March 29 – 31, 2019. Those shows were the band’s first...
“Are you ready for this?”: Raleigh mayor survives but will lead a new City Council
Voters sent a message with votes for Mayor Baldwin’s opponents | Opinion
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather during the Thanksgiving Holiday.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Who is responsible for removing campaign signs in NC? Not the candidates.
After elections, candidates get time to take their signs if they want them back. After that, anyone can take them. After that, taxpayers foot the bill.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab is finally open in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — Great news for fans (there are a lot of you!) of J. Betski’s, formerly at Seaboard Station. They have relocated and opened serving up their casual East and Central European fare and fine beverages at Highpark Village in the Five Points neighborhood (1916 Bernard St, Raleigh), right next to Seaboard Wine and Taste. Reacquaint yourself with them here. Thanks to reader Betty Diegel for bringing this to our attention.
Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
North Carolina’s passenger trains set another record last month. Two big events helped
The Piedmont and Carolinian broke a passenger record that was set just a month earlier.
WCNC
'Many young people are suffering' | Fourth NC State student dies by suicide, spotlighting mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student has died from an apparent suicide. It happened on Thursday and is the fourth suicide on campus so far this school year. It comes one week after NC State’s first wellness day, a day without classes to give students time to focus on their mental health.
WRAL
Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill
A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
