Chapel Hill, NC

unc.edu

Carolina celebrates Veterans Day

Members of the Carolina community gathered in Chapel Hill on Nov. 11 to commemorate Veterans Day and pay tribute to those who have served in the United States military. UNC-Chapel Hill ROTC students and University leaders joined local veterans and community and military leaders for the ceremony, which was jointly hosted by the University and Orange County.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Hough 5-star kicker Nolan Hauser offered by NC State

Raleigh, N.C. — Hough High School kicker Nolan Hauser has received an offer from NC State, according to a tweet he shared on Saturday afternoon. The offer came after a discussion with NC State coach Dave Doeren during a visit to Raleigh on Saturday as NC State faced Boston College.
RALEIGH, NC
JamBase

Widespread Panic Confirms February 2023 Run In North Carolina

Widespread Panic returns to central North Carolina early next year. The jam stalwarts will play a three-night stand at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina February 9 – 11, 2023. DPAC previously hosted Panic on March 29 – 31, 2019. Those shows were the band’s first...
DURHAM, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab is finally open in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — Great news for fans (there are a lot of you!) of J. Betski’s, formerly at Seaboard Station. They have relocated and opened serving up their casual East and Central European fare and fine beverages at Highpark Village in the Five Points neighborhood (1916 Bernard St, Raleigh), right next to Seaboard Wine and Taste. Reacquaint yourself with them here. Thanks to reader Betty Diegel for bringing this to our attention.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Baltimore

Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill

A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

