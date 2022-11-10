ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don’t worry, the world isn’t falling apart. The loud noise heard around 5:20 a.m. was likely caused by an unmanned reusable Space Force spaceplane...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

How you can support veterans in Missouri

(KSNF/KODE)— There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. There are 1,113,787 just within the four states. That means, a little over 5% of the total U.S. population of veterans is found within Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. Do veterans...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, said the crime has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping out a third of our business,” Majumdar said. “To put...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX2Now

Workers’ wages on the ballot: Here’s what happened

(NerdWallet) – When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022...
PORTLAND, ME
FOX2Now

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX2Now

How to keep your pipes from bursting

KSN/KODE— With the potential freezing temperatures overnight this weekend, Missouri American Water has some tips to avoid water disruption. Freezing pipes can be a major issue, and can lead to pipes bursting, which can be an even bigger mess. Missouri American Water reps suggest leaving a small trickle from...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims...
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX2Now

‘Survivor’ winner voted to Kentucky Legislature

(NEXSTAR) — The tribe — nay, the voters — have spoken, and a previous winner of the reality TV game show “Survivor” has snagged a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives. If you’re an avid viewer of “Survivor,” you may remember Season 37 of...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX2Now

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy