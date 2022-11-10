Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will get a chance to try out their Wheel of Fortune skills next year. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! if coming to the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center on January 19. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment...
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
UIS professor featured in Netflix true crime series
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have watched one University of Illinois professor in your latest Netflix binge-watch without even knowing it. UIS criminology and criminal justice professor Ryan Williams is interviewed as an expert in the new true-crime documentary series “I AM A STALKER”, released on Netflix late last month. Netflix describes that the […]
wmay.com
Springfield Smashes A Ton Of Pumpkins
Springfield’s annual pumpkin disposal effort has turned out to be a smashing success. The city says more than 2,000 pounds of pumpkins were smashed during last weekend’s post-Halloween event downtown. The pumpkin debris is being turned into compost. If you still have leftover pumpkins to dispose of, the...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
Herald & Review
Blowout win to give Pritzker more power in Springfield, fuel presidential speculation
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will enter his second term with more power in Springfield following his blowout win over Republican Darren Bailey, a romp that will undoubtedly fuel speculation over a possible presidential run in 2024. Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, taking 55% of the vote versus Bailey's...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
wmay.com
Stage Set For One Final Leonard Bowl In Football Postseason
Central Illinois is going to get one last Leonard Bowl. Sacred Heart-Griffin’s football team and longtime coach Ken Leonard will face Rochester, coached by Ken’s son Derek, this coming Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals. Both teams advanced with wins over the weekend. It will be the...
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
25newsnow.com
Detailed account of Bloomington stabbing released in arrest statement
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A suspect with a history of drug use, a girlfriend left with over a dozen stab wounds, and a verbal intent to kill. These details and more are part of a new report describing what happened during a stabbing incident Thursday night in Bloomington. Bloomington...
wglt.org
In lawsuit, State Farm accuses Amazon of patent infringement over smart speaker tool for seniors
Bloomington-Normal’s second-largest employer, Rivian, considers Amazon one of its most important investors and customers. Bloomington-Normal’s No. 1 largest employer, State Farm, says Amazon is a thief. State Farm has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Amazon of willfully infringing on its patent for a smart speaker tool aimed at...
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
