Springfield, IL

newschannel20.com

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will get a chance to try out their Wheel of Fortune skills next year. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! if coming to the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center on January 19. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
AUBURN, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

UIS professor featured in Netflix true crime series

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have watched one University of Illinois professor in your latest Netflix binge-watch without even knowing it. UIS criminology and criminal justice professor Ryan Williams is interviewed as an expert in the new true-crime documentary series “I AM A STALKER”, released on Netflix late last month. Netflix describes that the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Smashes A Ton Of Pumpkins

Springfield’s annual pumpkin disposal effort has turned out to be a smashing success. The city says more than 2,000 pounds of pumpkins were smashed during last weekend’s post-Halloween event downtown. The pumpkin debris is being turned into compost. If you still have leftover pumpkins to dispose of, the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My 1053 WJLT

This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World

It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
DECATUR, IL
KICK AM 1530

Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew

If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Stage Set For One Final Leonard Bowl In Football Postseason

Central Illinois is going to get one last Leonard Bowl. Sacred Heart-Griffin’s football team and longtime coach Ken Leonard will face Rochester, coached by Ken’s son Derek, this coming Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals. Both teams advanced with wins over the weekend. It will be the...
ROCHESTER, IL
Herald & Review

Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient

DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
MAROA, IL

