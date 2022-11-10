Read full article on original website
How To Build A MiSTer, The Ultimate Retro Gaming Box
From humble RetroPie setups to the pricey Analogue Pocket, retro gaming boxes are big business these days. The current crop of gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X are great machines in their own right, but they don't offer much in the way of retro goodness--especially compared to standalone emulators. As such, if you're looking to revisit the past on your TV, building a dedicated retro box is probably the right move.
The 8BitDo Ultimate Is Even Better Than The Switch Pro Controller
Third-party controller manufacturer 8BitDo has released no shortage of great controllers for Nintendo Switch and other platforms, but many of them fall into the category of "situational" options–controllers that are ideal for certain games and genres. The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Switch controller is a different beast. Not only does it have superb ergonomics, pro-style features, and customization galore, but it also comes with a charging stand and can connect via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz.
Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Is A Virtual Museum For 50 Years Of Gaming History
Anyone who's ever been told to "respect your elders" will now get the chance, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration commemorates the full 50-year history of the developer. Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse--whose last release was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection back in August--to restore and compile over 100 games from the Atari library into one package. The collection features games from every console Atari manufactured, including for the first time on modern consoles the Lynx and Jaguar.
Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to fan favorite reboot, Modern Warfare 2019, has amazing attention to detail and a sandbox full of tools you can learn to use in creative ways. In this test video, we’re starting with our favorite and most pressing test. Based on a developer tip from Infinity Ward, we’re seeing if you and your squad can hang off the skids of a flying helicopter. Then, we'll be looking into what can actually stop the game's notorious Riot Shield, which is currently broken and invulnerable to VTOL Jets and Chopper Gunner killstreaks. That means throwing RPGs, Claymores, Mines, Drill Charges, and armor penetration rounds against it, even a Juggernaut. And speaking of Juggernauts, we’ll also be seeing just how many shield bashes it actually takes to kill one.
Where Is Xur Today? (November 11-15) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Destiny 2's favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back for another weekend of arms dealing in the Solar system. As usual, he has plenty of great Exotics, legendary-class gear, and some legacy items to help you complete your arsenal. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling. This...
Meet The Experts Who Bring Your Old CRT TVs Back To Life
If you're a gamer of a certain age, you likely have fond memories of playing your favorite retro console in front of a boxy TV. However, while many gamers have kept their old consoles around--or bought them back from garage sales and eBay auctions--CRT (cathode ray tube) TVs are largely an abandoned relic of the past. You can likely find dozens of examples gathering dust at your local thrift store, garbage dump, or perhaps even your grandmother's house. But are they actually worse than your cheap LED replacement, or do they deserve a second chance at life? According to the enthusiasts who work tirelessly to repair them, they're more than just a relic--they're the best way to play decades of classic games.
