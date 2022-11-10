Read full article on original website
Patricia Poirier-Bradley
2d ago
So much horrible nastiness in our world and complaints are made about these lights! They are joyful and bright. We had a house like this in our town and after an exhausting day of nursing my coworker and I would go by and laugh and laugh. Best therapy and joy! Where are the complaints about the traffic and driving problems that plague cities and kill innocent people?? get your priorities straight.
Reply
4
Related
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Get Your Holiday Season Started With These West Michigan Christmas Festivals
You're feeling that winter chill sneak into the air, and when you step outside if you're lucky you might be able to smell a fireplace in the distance. We're all aware that it's almost the most magical time of the year. One of the best ways to kick off the...
After being told to stop, Michigan house to return with tweaked Christmas decorations
The house, known for its elaborate holiday displays, had to skip Halloween.
'We forgive you': Christmas decorations destroyed in Holland families' yard
HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to Christmas, Nicole Hutchinson from Holland and her two kids Amiya Hutchinson and Ohdin Copeland take decorating seriously. With a yard full of lights, candy canes, handmade cutouts and an inflatable Christmas bear, it takes a lot of work to set up the decorations every year.
Meijer Gardens Christmas 2022: Dazzling Lights, Santa Claus, Christmas Trees, Railway Garden & More
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. The Annual Meijer GardeNs Christmas Trees Exhibit Returns. Every year, just before Thanksgiving, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Parks kicks off the holiday season with their University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions Exhibit. More about Visiting Meijer Gardens ➡
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Wine, Beer, and Food Festival Is Back At DeVos Hall for 2022
One of the top wine festivals in the country will be celebrating its 15th edition in West Michigan to kick off the 2022 holiday season. How did Grand Rapids Wine, Beer, & Food Festival start?. The Wine, Beer, & Food Festival was originally a festival that celebrated fine wines from...
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
UPMATTERS
Michigan couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site. Clayton Brown and Kim Sullivan won a $100,000 prize after entering a rendering of a tire-shaped home also made of tires to Airbnb’s OMG! Fund.
Michigan Residents Were the First to Survive Going Over Niagara Falls
If you ever have had the chance to visit Niagara Falls, you realized how majestic they are. The thought of going over those falls is almost unimaginable. Going over the falls and surviving would be a real shocker. Surprisingly, two of the first people to go over Niagara Falls and survive have both come from the state of Michigan.
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Michigan’s Most Popular Comfort Food Is Perfect For Cuddly Cold Weather
I cannot stop thinking about the fried turkey, yams, mac & cheese, and all of the leftovers and servings I will be having that weekend. If you are struggling to figure out what to make, I may be able to help with that. EConolight found. "over 100 foods that people...
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
townbroadcast.com
Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan
Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 7 Inches of Snow This Weekend
Even though it was 70 degrees in West Michigan mere days ago, local weather forecasts gave us a heads-up we were in for a wintry weekend. Initially it was thought West Michigan would get a dusting of snow Nov. 12 through 13, 2022... How Much Snow will West Michigan Get...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
theolafmessenger.com
Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.
On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4