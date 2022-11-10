Sebastian Vettel became the youngest world champion in Formula One history on this day in 2010 after victory in a remarkable season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The 23-year-old German had been third in the standings going into the race but leader and favourite Fernando Alonso could only finish seventh with another title hope, Mark Webber, coming home in eighth.Red Bull’s Vettel won by 10 seconds from Lewis Hamilton, who had also held slim title hopes, with Jenson Button third.On this day in 2010, Sebastian Vettel won the Abu Dhabi GP to become F1 World Champion for the very first time #tbt...

