Read full article on original website
Related
tomahawkleader.com
Four Rhinelander residents arrested, charged following drug investigation
RHINELANDER – A months-long investigation in Oneida County has resulted in four Rhinelander residents charged with conspiracy to manufacture and sell methamphetamine. Jacob Simon, 41; Kimberly Baenen, 36; Ryan Culver, 37; and David Lassiter, 39, were arrested last week following an investigation by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group, Rhinelander Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.
4 arrested, 1 at large in alleged Mexican cartel-supplied Northwoods drug trafficking scheme
Four Rhinelander suspects are in custody and another person is at large connected to an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy that brought pounds of methamphetamine to Wisconsin’s northwoods, officials said Thursday. The six-month investigation centered on a drug conspiracy in which about $25,000 was allegedly sent to Mexico to a...
WSAW
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people remain in the Oneida County Jail on allegations they were distributing meth from a Mexican drug cartel. Authorities are also looking for a fifth suspect who they’ve identified as Benjamin Somers, 35. David Lassiter, 39, remains in custody on $25,000 cash bond. Kimberly...
95.5 FM WIFC
Rhinelander Residents Charged With Running a Meth Ring
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Four people from Rhinelander are scheduled to appear in court today for charges of running a large-scale meth ring in the Northwoods. David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37, and Jacob Simon, 41, are all expected to be charged with conspiracy to manufacture or deliver more than 50 grams of meth. Charges against them are the result of a six-month investigation.
WJFW-TV
Four arrested and one on the run for meth distribution across the Northwoods
UPDATE 11/10/22 3:45 P.M. - The four suspects arrested in a drug conspiracy case were in court via Zoom this afternoon for their initial court appearance. Kimberly Baenen, 36, made her appearance first out of the four. The Oneida County D.A. Michael Schiek requested a cash bond be set at $50,000 because she was considered a leader in the group. Schiek added that Baenen is also facing felony bail jumping and a possession with intent charge. Those two charges are pending in the Wisconsin Court System.
WSAW
Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.
WJFW-TV
Court agrees to delay plea hearing for father charged in death of adopted daughter
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One of the parents allegedly involved in their child's death had his plea hearing pushed back until January. Jonathan Stolp, 41, is charged with neglecting a child as a party to a crime, chronic neglect of a child as a party to a crime and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Price County police reports for October 2022
Reports received by the police departments in Price County for the month have been condensed and summarized. 10/1/22 - A woman reported her dog was stolen by a friend of hers after they had a verbal argument. The friend, who lives in Illinois, felt he was owed money and was going to keep her dog until she paid him.
95.5 FM WIFC
Plea Hearing Schedule for Wausau Landlord Charged With Providing Poor Living Conditions
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man accused of failing to maintain a rental property on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau has scheduled a plea hearing for the charges in Marathon County court. Bryan Morel is facing six counts including three felonies for theft of between $5,000 and $10,000,...
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
wnmufm.org
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County accident
FLORENCE, WI— A Wisconsin teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the town of Florence Saturday. It happened around 2 p.m. on US-2 near Westrin Road. An eastbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. The teen was pronounced...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
Miron fires back at Wausau DPW, but city blames contractor again for delays
One day after the Wausau City Council approved an adjusted timeline for its drinking water treatment facility, a city department again blamed the contractor for the delay, while acknowledgment company discussions are “productive.”. “None of the milestone completion dates were met throughout the project creating delays in startup and...
Foster care, safe housing and Family Keys on ‘Route 51’
WAUSAU – When parents are separated from their children, they often go through court-ordered steps to rehabilitate their lives in order to become reunited. Requirements imposed by the court can include parenting education, AODA or mental health treatment, supervised and unsupervised visitation with their children, cooperation with a case manager and safe and adequate housing. But a number of parents find themselves unable to have their children back even when they meet the requirements – because they cannot secure safe housing.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
onfocus.news
Marathon County Case to be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”
UNITY, WI (OnFocus) – Friday’s episode of the popular NBC program “Dateline” is scheduled to feature an episode that highlights a Marathon County murder case. Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on August 29, 2006 as he slept. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested. In October 2021, a jury found Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Pet of the Week: Clyde
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.
Comments / 0