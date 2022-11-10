ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

Four Rhinelander residents arrested, charged following drug investigation

RHINELANDER – A months-long investigation in Oneida County has resulted in four Rhinelander residents charged with conspiracy to manufacture and sell methamphetamine. Jacob Simon, 41; Kimberly Baenen, 36; Ryan Culver, 37; and David Lassiter, 39, were arrested last week following an investigation by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group, Rhinelander Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.
UPDATE 11/10/22 3:45 P.M. - The four suspects arrested in a drug conspiracy case were in court via Zoom this afternoon for their initial court appearance. Kimberly Baenen, 36, made her appearance first out of the four. The Oneida County D.A. Michael Schiek requested a cash bond be set at $50,000 because she was considered a leader in the group. Schiek added that Baenen is also facing felony bail jumping and a possession with intent charge. Those two charges are pending in the Wisconsin Court System.
Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.
Price County police reports for October 2022

Reports received by the police departments in Price County for the month have been condensed and summarized. 10/1/22 - A woman reported her dog was stolen by a friend of hers after they had a verbal argument. The friend, who lives in Illinois, felt he was owed money and was going to keep her dog until she paid him.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Foster care, safe housing and Family Keys on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – When parents are separated from their children, they often go through court-ordered steps to rehabilitate their lives in order to become reunited. Requirements imposed by the court can include parenting education, AODA or mental health treatment, supervised and unsupervised visitation with their children, cooperation with a case manager and safe and adequate housing. But a number of parents find themselves unable to have their children back even when they meet the requirements – because they cannot secure safe housing.
Marathon County Case to be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”

UNITY, WI (OnFocus) – Friday’s episode of the popular NBC program “Dateline” is scheduled to feature an episode that highlights a Marathon County murder case. Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on August 29, 2006 as he slept. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested. In October 2021, a jury found Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Pet of the Week: Clyde

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.
