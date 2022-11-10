Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will place star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller appeared in five games this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sources told NFL Network , ESPN and CBS Sports about the move Thursday afternoon.

Waller will miss at least the next four games due to the transaction. He has battled a hamstring injury since Week 5.

Waller totaled 16 catches for 175 yards and a score in five games this season. He totaled 55 catches for 665 yards and two scores in 11 games last season. Waller logged a career-high 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine scores in 16 starts in 2020, en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Second-string tight end Foster Moreau will continue to fill in for Waller amid his injury absence.

The Raiders (2-6) signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million contract extension in September. They will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com