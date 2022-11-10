Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will place star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve.
Sources told NFL Network , ESPN and CBS Sports about the move Thursday afternoon.
Waller will miss at least the next four games due to the transaction. He has battled a hamstring injury since Week 5.
Waller totaled 16 catches for 175 yards and a score in five games this season. He totaled 55 catches for 665 yards and two scores in 11 games last season. Waller logged a career-high 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine scores in 16 starts in 2020, en route to a Pro Bowl selection.
Second-string tight end Foster Moreau will continue to fill in for Waller amid his injury absence.
The Raiders (2-6) signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million contract extension in September. They will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas.
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
