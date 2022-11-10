ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will place star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1274YU_0j6GH4lr00
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller appeared in five games this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sources told NFL Network , ESPN and CBS Sports about the move Thursday afternoon.

Waller will miss at least the next four games due to the transaction. He has battled a hamstring injury since Week 5.

Waller totaled 16 catches for 175 yards and a score in five games this season. He totaled 55 catches for 665 yards and two scores in 11 games last season. Waller logged a career-high 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine scores in 16 starts in 2020, en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Second-string tight end Foster Moreau will continue to fill in for Waller amid his injury absence.

The Raiders (2-6) signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million contract extension in September. They will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

FTX's sudden collapse will have big effects on sports

Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and Shohei Ohtani all made partnerships with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. But now those partnerships — and FTX — are gone. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, after spending the last few years aggressively recruiting athletes and celebrities, and sponsoring arenas. Curry took an equity stake in FTX in exchange for becoming a "global ambassador," which involved dressing up as a mime in an embarrassing commercial.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
476K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy