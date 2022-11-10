ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

AL.com

Texas A&M’s Moose Muhammad claims he was benched for wearing arm sleeves

Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad was notably absent from Saturday night’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, and the apparently reason is an unusual one. Muhammad tweeted early Sunday morning that he was benched for wearing arm sleeves, ostensibly against the will of Aggies coaches. Muhammad has worn arm sleeves in several games this season, including last week at Florida.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Cadillac Williams’ vulnerability resonates with a reinvigorated Auburn

Cadillac Williams was scared, but he wasn’t afraid to let his team know it. He had never been in a situation like this before; it was one he never could have imagined would present itself. Yet there he was on Halloween, tabbed as the interim head coach at his alma mater — with no prior head coaching experience on his resume — after Auburn’s firing of Bryan Harsin, taking over a program mired in a nightmare season and on a five-game losing streak.
AUBURN, AL
Kareem Jackson joins Alabama’s lineup of NFL team captains

When Denver takes the field for its game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, safety Kareem Jackson will take the field with a “C” on his jersey for the first time with the Broncos. When Denver traded outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins two days after...
DENVER, CO
Chiefs to wear uniform patch with Derrick Thomas connection

The Kansas City Chiefs will wear a Salute to Service patch on their uniforms on Sunday with a connection to former Alabama All-American Derrick Thomas. The NFL team’s Salute to Service patch commemorates the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker I and II during the Vietnam War. Thomas’ father, U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Thomas, died in the operation. He was the co-pilot of a B-52G Stratofortress brought down by two surface-to-air missiles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Former Alabama prep star scores his first NFL touchdown

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney played in 12 games and was on the roster for 24 games with the New York Giants without scoring. In his second game with the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Blount High School star posted his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Toney caught a swing pass...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanDuel promo code for NFL: $1,000 no sweat first bet for Week 10 games

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’ve reached Week 10 of the NFL season, and new customers who use a FanDuel promo code can place a no sweat first...
Browns add 2 Alabama alumni to game-eligible roster

The Cleveland Browns added two Alabama alumni on Saturday to their game-eligible roster for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. The Browns restored running back Jerome Ford to the active roster from injured reserve and elevated tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad, the NFL team announced. :
CLEVELAND, OH
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

