Texas A&M’s Moose Muhammad claims he was benched for wearing arm sleeves
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad was notably absent from Saturday night’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, and the apparently reason is an unusual one. Muhammad tweeted early Sunday morning that he was benched for wearing arm sleeves, ostensibly against the will of Aggies coaches. Muhammad has worn arm sleeves in several games this season, including last week at Florida.
Lane Kiffin sent Paul Finebaum’s dynasty comments to Nick Saban, Miss Terry to get back at SEC analyst
Lane Kiffin proved Friday he’s calculating if anything. Like a cheetah, stalking his prey, the Ole Miss coach patiently waited for his chance. It took roughly nine years, but Kiffin found an angle to exact his revenge on Paul Finebaum. “Trying to turn everyone on you,” Kiffin joked with...
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is college football’s biggest disappointment
When you pay a coach more than $9 million annually, you expect a little more than a seven-loss season. When you sign the highest-rated recruiting class in college football history, you expect to beat a program that has already fired its coach this season. When you hand a coach a...
Cadillac Williams’ vulnerability resonates with a reinvigorated Auburn
Cadillac Williams was scared, but he wasn’t afraid to let his team know it. He had never been in a situation like this before; it was one he never could have imagined would present itself. Yet there he was on Halloween, tabbed as the interim head coach at his alma mater — with no prior head coaching experience on his resume — after Auburn’s firing of Bryan Harsin, taking over a program mired in a nightmare season and on a five-game losing streak.
I Think: A Valley-Dowling game for the ages
Friday night, we got treated to one of the best high school football moments you’ll ever see. Mark Freund says Valley’s semifinal upset of Dowling is both a small victory, and a big one, in this week’s I Think.
Kareem Jackson joins Alabama’s lineup of NFL team captains
When Denver takes the field for its game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, safety Kareem Jackson will take the field with a “C” on his jersey for the first time with the Broncos. When Denver traded outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins two days after...
Chiefs to wear uniform patch with Derrick Thomas connection
The Kansas City Chiefs will wear a Salute to Service patch on their uniforms on Sunday with a connection to former Alabama All-American Derrick Thomas. The NFL team’s Salute to Service patch commemorates the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker I and II during the Vietnam War. Thomas’ father, U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Thomas, died in the operation. He was the co-pilot of a B-52G Stratofortress brought down by two surface-to-air missiles.
Former Alabama prep star scores his first NFL touchdown
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney played in 12 games and was on the roster for 24 games with the New York Giants without scoring. In his second game with the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Blount High School star posted his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Toney caught a swing pass...
Browns add 2 Alabama alumni to game-eligible roster
The Cleveland Browns added two Alabama alumni on Saturday to their game-eligible roster for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. The Browns restored running back Jerome Ford to the active roster from injured reserve and elevated tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad, the NFL team announced. :
What TV channel is Dolphins-Browns on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns face off on Sunday, Nov. 13. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami...
