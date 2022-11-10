Cadillac Williams was scared, but he wasn’t afraid to let his team know it. He had never been in a situation like this before; it was one he never could have imagined would present itself. Yet there he was on Halloween, tabbed as the interim head coach at his alma mater — with no prior head coaching experience on his resume — after Auburn’s firing of Bryan Harsin, taking over a program mired in a nightmare season and on a five-game losing streak.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO