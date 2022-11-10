Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
advantagenews.com
JoAnn Pulizos
JoAnn M. Pulizos, 82, died at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home in Alton. Born October 21, 1940 in Perryville, MO, she was the daughter of Lionel and Imogene (Bates) Sharp. Mrs. Pulizos was a server for Tony’s Restaurant in Alton. She was a member of The Red Hat Society, D.A.R., and the VFW Post 1308 Auxiliary. She was a volunteer at the St. Anthony’s Hospital gift shop, the Beverly Farm resale shoe, Caravan resale shop and Find A Grave. JoAnn loved her cat, Maxwell, and enjoyed spending time with her family and doing family genealogy. On May 3, 1957 she married John Pulizos in Carlinville, IL. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2000. Surviving are two sons, Gregory E. Pulizos (Nancy) of Alton and K. John Pulizos of Nashville, TN, a granddaughter, Nikki O’Neill, two great grandchildren, Lauren and Jonathon, and three sisters, Barbara Barner, Jean Sharp, and Lynda Davis. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Toni Sheafor, a son, Nickie Pulizos, a brother, Dwayne Sharp, and a sister, Carol Jacobs. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Williamsville, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
William Pelot II
William Gustus Pelot II, 79, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born in Alton on December 29, 1942 to the late Harold W. Pelot and Mary Kathryn (Paisley) Pelot. He married Valerie Hutti on April 21, 1972. She survives. Mr. Pelot was employed at Jefferson Smurfit for 25 years from where he retired. He enjoyed gardening and farming and the outdoor life, as well as Cardinal baseball games. Along with his wife, Valerie, he is survived by a son, Darren Pelot (Tracy) of Wentzville, MO, grandchildren, Gabe Pelot of Wood River, and Katy Pelot of Wood River, and a step grandchild, Kacie Hoesli. He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Barth of Stillwater, OK as well as a sister-in-law, Audrey Hutti of Affton, MO, a brother-in-law, Gary Hutti, a sister-in-law, Marianne Hutti as well as various nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter, 4530 N. Alby Road, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Local NSDAR dedicates crosses at Vaughn Hill Cemetery
Veterans and their supporters gathered Friday morning to honor their own on ground dating back to one of the earliest local settlements. Crosses representing unmarked graves of 56 individuals in Vaughn Hill Cemetery were dedicated by the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The cemetery sits on ground settled as part of Rattan’s Prairie in 1804 by Ohioan Thomas Rattan who fought in the American Revolution. It's also tied to the Wood River Massacre. DAR Regent Carol Borner said those buried at the site deserved recognition.
advantagenews.com
Various Veterans’ Day events today
The Alton VFW Post 1308 is hosting its traditional Veteran’s Day ceremony today. There will be wreath-laying in honor of all branches of the military, and representatives from a number of veteran and military organizations and veteran support groups. Post Commander Wayne Able tells The Big Z this year...
advantagenews.com
City to host ARPA info meetings
The City of Alton will host a pair of community forums on Tuesday to address how the city is spending its ARPA funding, and what the plan is going forward. Alton received $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the city council in September authorized spending about a quarter of that on what was described as emergency priority projects.
advantagenews.com
Santa’s Chocolate Express to return
Part of the Christmas season is the different festivals and events that are holiday-themed, and one with a growing fan base will return in about a month. On December 3rd it’s the annual Santa’s Chocolate Express in Grafton. Participants will ride a shuttle down Main Street, stopping in local shops and sampling chocolatey treats.
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
advantagenews.com
Prepping your car for winter
The weather is changing, and we could see wintry precipitation in the forecast at any time. With that possibility in mind, the owner of Tucker's Automotive in Godfrey is offering some tips for area motorists. There are a number of things you should consider when dealing with winter driving. There...
Comments / 0