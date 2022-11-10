Read full article on original website
The Real Story Behind the 'Amityville Horror House'
Amityville. Even the name sends chills up your spine. That's because the sleepy suburb on Long Island, New York, was the site of what may be the world's most famous haunting. In 1975, a family of five moved into their dream home — a six-bedroom Dutch Colonial at 112 Ocean Avenue named "High Hopes" — knowing that the house had been the scene of a grisly mass murder just a year before. The family was immediately besieged by dreadful apparitions, bubbling green slime, red-eyed pig heads, levitating beds and sinister cries to "Get out!" Twenty-eight days later, that's exactly what they did, abandoning all their possessions and telling their terrifying story to anyone who would listen.
The Surprising Silver Lining of the Atomic Age Nuclear Tests
Crazy as it might seem, there was a time when the U.S., the Soviet Union, and other countries tested nuclear weapons by exploding them in the atmosphere. From 1945 to 1963, when such tests finally were banned by an international treaty, more than 500 nuclear bombs were detonated, releasing radioactive fallout that spread far and wide across the planet, causing harm to the environment and human health.
How Safety Coffins Eased Grave Fears of Premature Burial
When George Washington was on his deathbed in 1799, he signaled for his secretary, Tobias Lear, and whispered hoarsely, "I am just going. Have me decently buried; and do not let my body be put into the Vault in less than three days after I am dead." Those were Washington's...
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
