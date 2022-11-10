Read full article on original website
Lanes reopen after crash on Turnpike
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the south bound lane right before the Wilkes-Barre exit. Five vehicles were involved, and some people were taken into ambulances. The Turnpike was shut down in both...
Pa. state police troopers hospitalized after highway crash: report
Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer while they were on the scene of another collision on I-80 in Luzerne County, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Nov. 12 on the...
WGAL
State troopers involved in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police say members of Troop N in Hazelton were investigating a crash on Interstate 80 in Nescopeck Township around 3 a.m. Saturday, when their marked patrol car was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer. The crash temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Interstate...
Identities of Bradford County fire victims released
SAYRE, Pa. — The Bradford County Coroner's office has released the identities of two people found dead in a home on November 6. Officials say crews went to the home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 a.m. that day to put out a fire and found a man and a woman dead inside.
Repairs underway on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working on a 6-inch water main break in Scranton. A police officer spotted the water coming up from the pavement around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning and called it in. Around 30 customers are affected by the break along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue...
Fire destroys home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Wayne County early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at home along Maple Street in Lakeville. According to first responders, seven family members were inside the home when their dog started barking and alerted them something was wrong. Everyone made it out okay.
Car hits two homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Two homes were damaged when a car went out of control in Scranton overnight. It happened around midnight on the 300 block of Maple Street. A car ran off the road, hitting the porch of one home and the side of another. A parked vehicle was also damaged.
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
Police: Man high on heroin falls asleep with child in car
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Coal Township man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at Brian E. Stabley, 44, was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob...
WFMZ-TV Online
North Whitehall house fire sends one person to hospital
Authorities in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Route 309 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. A resident with burn injuries was taken to the hospital. The home was heavily damaged.
Man charged after barging into ex-girlfriend's house
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s house and refused to let her leave. Shavonn Abdul Caesar, 31, was no longer in a relationship with the accuser and he was told not to come to her house in the 700 block of First Street, the woman told police. But on Nov. 7, she heard a knock at the door around 1:30 p.m. and reportedly saw Ceasar began to push the door open, uninvited. ...
Pa. driver dies after crashing into multiple trees: report
A Pennsylvania man has died after the car he was driving went 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. State police said that a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, Lycoming County, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township, at around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 when it veered off the road and went over an embankment, hitting three trees in the process.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Hanover Township is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Luzerne County coroner identified the victim as Donna Gilroy, 56, of Hanover Township. The Sans Souci Parkway in H.anover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and...
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck. The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was leveling concrete on the […]
Thief steals guns, medical marijuana
Nisbet, Pa. — Someone broke into a victim's home in Susquehanna Township and stole $200 of medical marijuana as well as firearms. State police at Montoursville say on Oct. 30, the suspect got into the home at the 400 block of W. Village Drive through an unsecured window. The suspect also took a .380 Ruger, a RF-15 gun, and a safe. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
18-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Kutztown University
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Kutztown University early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 12:56am at the Advantage Point Student Apartments, 435 Baldy Road in Maxatawny Township, which is located near the university campus. According to initial emergency radio traffic, multiple calls were received reporting shots...
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview. The family is seeking unspecified money damages. A message was sent to PennDOT seeking comment.
WOLF
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
