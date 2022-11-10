ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

WDTN

Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

David R. Varian

David R. Varian, 66, of Kenton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday evening, November 10, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton. David was born in Clifton, West Virginia, on November 1, 1956, to the late Charles A. and Geraldine J. (Lee) Varian. He married Brenda L. Workman on December 26, 1975, in Pt. Pleasant, WV and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2003.
KENTON, OH
dayton.com

Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield

Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4's Mike Jackson shares health update in his own words

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he’s been that and so much more. Mike is a consumer advocate, a community leader, a civil rights defender — a champion of truth. There...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus

Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday. The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.
GAHANNA, OH
hotelnewsresource.com

Courtyard Columbus-Newark, Ohio For Sale

CBRE Hotels has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of bids to acquire the fee simple interest in the 84-room Courtyard by Marriott located directly on State Route 161/16, west of downtown Newark, and east of Granville and New Albany, Ohio. The Courtyard is situated on 1.904-acre site with excellent configuration with prime access and visibility to State Route 16.
NEWARK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers

The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

How Much Do Street Vendors Make at Pumpkin Show?

Circleville – The Circleville Pumpkin show is a huge event for this little tiny town we live in, our town contains around 15,000 people and swells to around 400,00-500,000 people for five days, the question is how much do these vendors really make?. Brandon Schlichter partner owner of Sciotopost...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

