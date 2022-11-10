Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
peakofohio.com
David R. Varian
David R. Varian, 66, of Kenton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday evening, November 10, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton. David was born in Clifton, West Virginia, on November 1, 1956, to the late Charles A. and Geraldine J. (Lee) Varian. He married Brenda L. Workman on December 26, 1975, in Pt. Pleasant, WV and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2003.
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Missing: Shawn Miller
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and help bring them safely home.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own words
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he’s been that and so much more. Mike is a consumer advocate, a community leader, a civil rights defender — a champion of truth. There...
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday. The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
hotelnewsresource.com
Courtyard Columbus-Newark, Ohio For Sale
CBRE Hotels has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of bids to acquire the fee simple interest in the 84-room Courtyard by Marriott located directly on State Route 161/16, west of downtown Newark, and east of Granville and New Albany, Ohio. The Courtyard is situated on 1.904-acre site with excellent configuration with prime access and visibility to State Route 16.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
dayton.com
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
sciotopost.com
How Much Do Street Vendors Make at Pumpkin Show?
Circleville – The Circleville Pumpkin show is a huge event for this little tiny town we live in, our town contains around 15,000 people and swells to around 400,00-500,000 people for five days, the question is how much do these vendors really make?. Brandon Schlichter partner owner of Sciotopost...
