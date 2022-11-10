Read full article on original website
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery centers reopening in Central Florida following Nicole
Central Florida — The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers are beginning to reopen in different counties after closing due to Nicole. Find information below about the locations and times of the FEMA centers reopening. Volusia County. Volusia County officials said a FEMA disaster recovery center will be...
WESH
Structural engineers deem some Daytona Beach Shores buildings safe following Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Structural engineers have been assessing the safety of buildings in Daytona Beach Shores after Nicole. Daytona Beach Shores residents are being allowed to return to the Twin Towers. The city said a structural engineer of Twin Towers North and South sent reports to the chief...
WESH
Volusia County suffers $481 million of damage from Nicole, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's initial assessment of property damage from the devastating storm is in. The numbers outpace the damage done from Hurricane Ian. Officials are also warning residents to stay away from the damaged buildings. In Wilbur by the Sea, homes suffered some of the most...
click orlando
Disaster Recovery Center set to reopen in Volusia County to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced that the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14. to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia located at1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.
WESH
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
WESH
Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
Click10.com
Nicole’s official death toll in Orange County increases
MIAMI – Nicole killed four people as it pushed on Thursday through Orange County, according to Gretl Plessinger, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning in Indian River County, and it weakened into a tropical storm when it reached Orange County.
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
Trooper and another driver hurt in crash on State Road 535 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A state trooper and another driver are hurt after an Orange County crash Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on State Road 535 and Vineland Avenue. A Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on the Interstate 4...
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery center opening in Volusia County following Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials said a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center will be opening following Nicole. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day beginning Monday, Nov. 14, and will be located at the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
WESH
Business owners in Daytona Beach Shores assess damage caused by Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners are now out trying to assess the damage from Nicole. Just six weeks after Hurricane Ian flooded and blew out some of the windows at the stores and eateries at Pappas Plaza, basically shutting them down, Nicole caused even more damage, leaving some wondering if they're out of business.
WESH
Homes in Volusia County neighborhood deemed unsafe
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Friday morning's light gave a better of idea how much damage Tropical Storm Nicole caused along our coast. The hardest hit area was in Volusia County, where storm surge chewed away protective sand dunes, causing seawalls to crumble. That has left several homes dangling near the...
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
WESH
Brevard County opens form for residents to report damage from Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County said residents will have the opportunity to report damage and also receive assistance with post-storm cleanup. According to Emergency Management, a damage report is available to help with the county's decision-making as recovery efforts are underway following Nicole. In the form for damage...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Two Orange County residents die in Hurricane Nicole-related incident
The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that two people died after coming in contact with a downed power line early Thursday. According to the OCSO, the incident occurred at Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in Orlando but did not provide further details. "We hate to bring you this tragic news,...
