Orange County, FL

WESH

Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole

Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s official death toll in Orange County increases

MIAMI – Nicole killed four people as it pushed on Thursday through Orange County, according to Gretl Plessinger, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning in Indian River County, and it weakened into a tropical storm when it reached Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Homes in Volusia County neighborhood deemed unsafe

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Friday morning's light gave a better of idea how much damage Tropical Storm Nicole caused along our coast. The hardest hit area was in Volusia County, where storm surge chewed away protective sand dunes, causing seawalls to crumble. That has left several homes dangling near the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County opens form for residents to report damage from Nicole

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County said residents will have the opportunity to report damage and also receive assistance with post-storm cleanup. According to Emergency Management, a damage report is available to help with the county's decision-making as recovery efforts are underway following Nicole. In the form for damage...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

