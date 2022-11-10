Read full article on original website
FFX Coach’s Corner: Bryan Nixon discusses Liberty’s semifinal rematch against Buchanan
Liberty High School head football coach Bryan Nixon discusses his team’s upcoming matchup in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinal. The Patriots have a rematch of this season’s controversial game against Buchanan. The game in September was ended in the fourth quarter due to weather. Nixon discusses how his team moved forward following that […]
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and
James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week
LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury
