Read full article on original website
Related
K-State rolls by Baylor 31-3
WACO, Texas – Will Howard came off the sideline to throw for 186 yards and three touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn had 104 rushing yards to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season, as No. 19 Kansas State raced past Baylor, 31-3, to move into sole possession of second place in the Big 12 Conference at sold-out McLane Stadium.
K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Named Semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was one of nine defensive players across the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy, the award’s organization has announced. The Lott IMPACT Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete...
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
Nate Butler prepares to serve in the Kansas House
Nate Butler, Junction City, is preparing to represent the 68th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Based on the results of last Tuesday's election he was the clear front runner. Butler wants to work reduce inflation. "We've got to do something to help offset some of the costs. I'm...
College of Education produces video series about professionals transitioning to teaching
MANHATTAN — Making a career change is bold. Have you ever wondered what that transition looks like for professionals who decided to teach?. The Kansas State University College of Education has produced an insightful video series depicting the stories of five professionals from different walks of life — and countries — who answered the call to teach. All are graduates of the college's online Master of Art in teaching program.
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
Quilt of Valor presentation occurs in Junction City
Retired 1SG Randi Hamden received a Quilt of Valor in Junction City on Thursday. Although born in Adrian, Michigan, Randi grew up in Junction City, where she graduated from Junction City High School in 1984. Immediately after graduation, Randi joined the United States Army as a mechanic. She served in various stateside and overseas locations to include Fort Carson, where she was a member of the US Olympic Judo Team; Fort Jackson, where she served as a Drill Sergeant, Fort Riley, Honduras, and Korea. She was also deployed to Kuwait during 9/11 and completed two combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2006.
Head-on crash in Geary County claims two lives
Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that a two vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday resulted in the death of two people, John Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan and Morgan L. Taylor, 31, Colorado Springs, CO. The accident occurred on I-eastbound, nine miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Highway Patrol a...
JC woman injured in crash, TX man arrested for DUI, aggravated battery
Around 6:15 pm Saturday evening, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 2006 GMC Canyon, driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, TX, had crossed over the center line while traveling north on Seth Child Road.
Optimist Club will raise funds in Junction City
JC Breakfast Optimist Club is having a fundraiser at JC’s BBQ & Grill on Monday, from 11:00 AM until close of business. Ten percent of purchases made that day will be donated to the club by JC’s BBQ & Grill and donations are being accepted. The local Optimist...
Veterans Alliance plans a scaled down ceremony
Members of the Geary County Veterans Alliance will not host the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Friday. It has proven difficult to find a speaker for the event. So, Veterans Alliance representative Brenda Boyd said instead there will be a small get-together in Heritage Park. "We're going to do a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and maybe sing the National Anthem this year.
Fundraising is under way to support the JCHS Band program
There is an effort to raise money to send JCHS Band participants to leadership camps and trips. Keri Parker said there is a link for a JCHS Band Merchandise store. It closes at midnight on Nov. 21. All of the merchandise is being printed or embroidered at Honor Screen Printing in Junction City. There is an option for shipping and personalization for an additional fee.
Classic Christmas is the theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade
Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m. is the date and time for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade hosted by 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Director, said they're thinking perhaps a 1950's, 1960's kind of theme of what you may portray as a classic Christmas. "We are in partnership with Main Street on this and they are doing a classic Christmas theme, and we are partnering with them to flow into 10 Days of Christmas so we wanted it to be a cohesive event."
Deputies find illegal drugs, loaded firearm at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations after a drug bust. On Wednesday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant near SW 57th Street and SW Mary Street. During the investigation, officers found illegal narcotics and a loaded firearm, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
Sheriff: Junction City man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
Historical Society will celebrate a milestone anniversary
Geary County Historical Society will be celebrating their 50th anniversary, Monday at 6:30p.m. Drinks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by a brief meeting and then a program presented by Dr Cleion Morton titled "Mystery at the Museum" will begin at 7:00pm. All are invited to attend and RSVPS are requested.
Geary County offices will be closed Veteran's Day
All Geary County offices will be closed Friday, Veteran's Day. County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke said regular hours resume on Monday.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0