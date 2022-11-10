Read full article on original website
Related
KGET
FFX Coach’s Corner: Bryan Nixon discusses Liberty’s semifinal rematch against Buchanan
Liberty High School head football coach Bryan Nixon discusses his team’s upcoming matchup in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinal. The Patriots have a rematch of this season’s controversial game against Buchanan. The game in September was ended in the fourth quarter due to weather. Nixon discusses how his team moved forward following that […]
KRQE News 13
Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Some familiar faces are helping new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram adapt to switching teams at midseason as the former first-round draft pick looks to rejuvenate his career. The Packers claimed Abram off waivers this week from the Las Vegas Raiders, who had taken him with...
KRQE News 13
Glad LaMelo Ball is back, Hornets aim to end long skid at Magic
LaMelo Ball alone isn’t going to fix the problems facing the Charlotte Hornets, but he figures to be a big part of the solution. The Hornets already appear in a desperate situation, so his season debut during the weekend was a much-needed boost for the club. “You can just...
KRQE News 13
Hot Hawks chase sweep of two-game set with Sixers
The Atlanta Hawks aim for a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers when the teams meet in Philadelphia on Saturday. The Hawks led by as many as 20 points in a 104-95 victory over the Sixers on Thursday in Atlanta. Hawks star Trae Young scored 26 points, while center Clint Capela added 18 points with a season-high 20 rebounds.
KRQE News 13
Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have been finding ways to win all season and they came up with a new one against the Houston Texans. Saquon Barkley left. Saquon Barkley right. Saquon Barkley up the middle. Barkley carried a career-high 35 times for 152 yards and scored a...
KRQE News 13
Warriors try to extend winning streak against Kings
The Golden State Warriors have a winning streak, and they will look to stretch it to three when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Golden State also will be seeking to defeat the Kings for the eighth consecutive time. The Warriors received stellar efforts from Stephen Curry to...
KRQE News 13
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP)Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
KRQE News 13
Omoruyi scores career-high 22 as Thunder top Raptors 132-113
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Omoruyi, a two-way player from the Toronto area, acknowledged that the game against his hometown team ”definitely meant a little more.”...
KRQE News 13
Pelicans try to snap shooting slump against Rockets
The New Orleans Pelicans lost their last game while having their worst offensive performance of the season. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets lost their last game despite having one of their better offensive performances of the season. Both teams will try to get back in the win column when they meet...
KRQE News 13
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP)Colt McCoy realizes every time he steps on an NFL field these days might be his last chance to play, so the Cardinals’ 36-year-old backup quarterback got some friends and relatives out to Los Angeles this weekend when he became pretty sure he would have to fill in for Kyler Murray.
Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and
KRQE News 13
Bulls hope to show up in clutch moments against Nuggets
So what if you can’t spell “Chicago Bulls basketball” without C-L-U-T-C-H? The Bulls realize they’ve spent much of the first three weeks of the season crumbling in crunch time. Chicago enters Sunday’s visit from the Denver Nuggets as the lone team without a victory in a...
KRQE News 13
Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season. ”We’ve been...
KRQE News 13
McCaffrey’s TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 Sunday night in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners (5-4) returned from the midseason break as healthy as...
Comments / 0