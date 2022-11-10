Read full article on original website
Colorado Voters Pass Universal Free Lunch For Students
The new program will help schools pay for meals by raising $100 million a year through tax increases on those making more than $300,000 a year.
Democrat Cisco Aguilar Wins Nevada Secretary Of State Race
Cisco Aguilar beat Jim Marchant, who claimed that decades of legitimate elections had in fact been predetermined by a “deep state cabal.”
Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
Police Lab Finds Nothing In Envelope Kari Lake Campaign Said Held 'Suspicious' Powder
The envelope had reportedly been sent to the GOP gubernatorial candidate's Arizona campaign headquarters.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer Flips Oregon House Seat
Chavez-DeRemer was projected to defeat Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a progressive who unseated an incumbent Democrat in a primary.
