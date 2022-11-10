ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy