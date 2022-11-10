Read full article on original website
Terry Scott
3d ago
I think that there should be a retro grade for certain disability ratings. If some has a certain rating they too should qualify for property tax relief, based on their rating level. I think it is not fare for other veterans who also served this country and not receive anything from the state with help on our property taxes
Reply(1)
7
Related
Rising costs hitting older North Carolinians exceptionally hard
While the percentage of older Americans in poverty has increased, so too has the number who have headed back to work.
North Carolina panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the state Board of Education. […]
Amount of first-time home buyers shrinking, age increasing, report says; higher mortgage rates a problem, NC agent says
The share of first-time homebuyers dropped to an all-time low over the past year to just 26 percent of all buyers, the report said.
carolinajournal.com
CON law denies N.C. $1.5 billion in health care investment, study finds
A new study says North Carolina's certificate of need law has denied the state nearly $1.5 billion in health care investment over the past decade. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation report arrives as CON reform plays a role in North Carolina's debate over Medicaid expansion. The N.C. Supreme Court is...
How to get help with Affordable Care Act open enrollment | 2 Wants to Know
Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment is happening now, and for those overwhelmed by the process there is free help out there for you. One resource is the North Carolina Navigator Consortium, a coalition of health and community-focused service nonprofits. It provides Health Insurance Marketplace outreach, education, enrollment and post-enrollment assistance for all of North Carolina. The NC Navigator Consortium was recently awarded an HHS Navigator grant that allows them to offer unbiased and free assistance for those looking for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.
Rare Alfa Romeo worth $23 million stolen in SC could be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
A $50,000 reward is being offered after the black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was swiped.
carolinajournal.com
Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats
Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
The right to an abortion in North Carolina is safe, but not secure
North Carolina abortion rights supporters weren’t necessarily celebrating Tuesday night. | Opinion
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
RDU On the Rise: Midterms recap, and the best bakery in North Carolina
Missed Tuesday’s election? Catch up with all of the important races in this week’s RDU On the Rise. Plus, a statewide baked goods champion in Raleigh.
NC residents might receive $3000 to $4000 as stimulus payment: Check if you are eligible
It could help people resolve their financial issues. After the pandemic, millions of Americans are facing serious financial issues. The rise in inflation has made it impossible for some people to buy food for their families. The worst thing is that many are unable to afford medical care.
North Carolina still facing government hiring issues, especially in the Department of Public Safety
Public Safety Sec. Eddie Buffaloe said just more than half of positions in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are vacant in addition to 31 percent of State Capitol Police jobs. The vacancy rate is lower for NC State Highway Patrol (12 percent) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (8 percent).
carolinajournal.com
Cooper’s veto is no longer safe
Contrary to what North Carolina progressives seem to think, the truth is that the Republican-controlled General Assembly now has a governing supermajority. This dynamic threatens Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to continue building upon his record of having the most vetoes of any state governor. Tuesday’s electoral results also put...
WNCT
Latest: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
nsjonline.com
Firearms advocacy group prepares second lawsuit against Mecklenburg sheriff
RALEIGH — The largest gun rights advocacy group in the state is filing a second lawsuit over continued delays to concealed carry permits against Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. GRNC says McFadden appears to be using mental health records requests to delay permit issuance. “In apparent defiance of the...
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 7