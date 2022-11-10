ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, LA

Louisiana Mayor Running for Re-Election Dies in Election Day Car Crash

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKDGf_0j6GFtcP00
Jasmin Merdan/Getty

The mayor of a small town in Louisiana died in a car crash on Election Day Tuesday, bringing her re-election campaign to a tragic halt just hours before the polls closed. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, was the mayor of Melville, a town of less than 1000 people. She was in a rear passenger seat and not wearing a seat belt when the car crashed after failing to yield at an intersection, police said. The driver of the car survived, although three others were injured, some in critical condition, according to police. Michael Cook, the driver, was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and for not wearing a seatbelt. Hendrix was running third in the race at the time of her death, her 116 votes trailing candidates Sheila Londerno and Caretta Robertson, who garnered 182 and 171 votes, respectively, according to the county clerk’s office. Given she died before polls closed, Louisiana protocol calls for a special election, which will be held Dec. 10, according to a statement by the clerk’s office. If no candidate qualifies before Nov. 14, the candidate with most votes in Tuesday’s general election will claim the position.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Mayor running for reelection killed in crash on Election Day

The mayor of Melville, Louisiana, died after a car crash on Election Day. Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 190 near the town of Port Barre on Tuesday afternoon, the Louisiana State Police said, according to KLFY. Hendrix’s identity was confirmed by the St....
MELVILLE, LA
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant

The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Christus Trinity Clinic welcomes new Endocrinologist

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ)– Patients suffering from issues such as diabetes and thyroid conditions have new options in advanced treatment available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. An endocrinologist has joined the team bringing a level of expertise and compassionate care to patients in Central Louisiana. “It’s so important to sit down...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy