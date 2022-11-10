ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

What's the move at EMU? Nov. 14-20

Check out these events on and around campus this week. Eastern Michigan University’s International Student Association and the Office of International Students and Scholars on campus are hosting a poster exhibition from 6-9 p.m. in Student Center ballroom B. International students at EMU have been working to create displays to showcase their countries and want to teach other students about their home. The event is LBC3a credit approved.
YPSILANTI, MI
Loss of parking structure spots fuels student commuter complaints

With only 17.5% of enrolled students living on campus, Eastern Michigan University is considered a commuter campus. Majority of the 14,048 students enrolled in classes drive—and park—on-campus on a daily basis. On Sept. 25, the university closed one of the most popular places to park, the only multi-level...
YPSILANTI, MI
EMU literary magazine club Cellar Roots wants to promote student artists

Student artists have until Nov. 17 to submit their work for this year's edition. Cellar Roots is a literary and fine arts magazine at Eastern Michigan University that publishes a variety of student artwork each year. Current Editor-in-Chief of Cellar Roots Sydney Keenan is graduating in April, and sophomore Ameera...
YPSILANTI, MI

