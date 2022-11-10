Read full article on original website
Germany’s second largest health insurer withdraws appeal with Federal Social Court, accepts prior ruling of exoskeletons as direct disability compensation
Precedent set for all future cases as State Court verdict is legally binding and enforceable. Following the outcome of this legal dispute, eligible paraplegics in. have an easier pathway to be provided with a ReWalk exoskeleton going forward. MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and. BERLIN. ,. Nov. 11, 2022. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk...
Journal of Risk & Insurance Issues Research Articles in December 2022 Edition
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Florida , Nov. 11 -- Journal of Risk and Insurance , a peer-reviewed journal from the. that says it features insurance economics and risk management, published research articles on the following topics in its. December 2022. edition:. ORIGINAL ARTICLES:. * Why do insurers fail? A comparison of life...
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11481710): OneTrust LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brannon,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11481710 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Trump knew of alleged tax evasions, executive suggests during trial
NEW YORK, Nov 10- Former U.S. President Donald Trump was aware of allegedly illegal tax practices at his eponymous real estate firm, a senior executive said in testimony on Thursday during the criminal trial against the company on allegations of tax fraud. A prosecutor in Manhattan asked Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, whether former CFO Allen…
COVID-19 public health emergency extended through spring 2023
The COVID-19 public health emergency will be extended into another year, as CNBC quoted a Biden administration official as saying Friday that the emergency will be extended through spring 2023. The Health and Human Services Department previously extended the public health emergency until January. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra promised to...
National Center for the Middle Market, Fifth Third Private Bank Business Transition Advisory Team Issue Report Entitled 'Owner Transitions in the Middle Market'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 11 (TNSrep) -- The National Center for the Middle Market ,. , and Fifth Third Private Bank Business Transition Advisory Team issued a 10-page report in. entitled "Owner Transitions in the Middle Market - When Business Gets Personal: A Business Owner's Perspective on Selling a. Middle Market...
Indian national charged in $8M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
A federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey, returned an indictment today charging an Indian national for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to court documents, Abhishek...
health care State stockpiles penalties from uninsured residents
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> Nearly three years after California started fining residents who don’t have health insurance, the state has not distributed any of the revenue it has collected, KHN has learned — money that was intended to help Californians struggling to pay for coverage.
Providence man fraudulently applied for COVID unemployment benefits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- A Providence man who filed a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, and received more than $7,000 in ill-gotten payments, was sentenced on Tuesday to thirty days of incarceration to be followed by three months home confinement, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.
NJ man illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment benefits
NEWARK, N.J. -- A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man today admitted that he illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Willie Carter, 23, of Paulsboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb to an information charging...
