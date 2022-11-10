Read full article on original website
IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share dividend of. $0.01. per share for the period. July 1, 2022. – September 30, 2022. . The dividend is payable on.
Universal Declares Regular and Special Cash Dividends
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend, together totaling. 29 cents. per share of common stock, payable. December 16, 2022. to shareholders...
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference; Live Webcast Available
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022. , vice chairman, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat. Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live audio webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software.
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
HG HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
For a description of our business, including descriptions of segments and recent. business developments, see the discussion the notes to the financial statement. contained herein including in Note 1 Basis of Financial Statements in the. accompanying unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements included in Item 1 of. Part I of this Report,...
VERICITY, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
This Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking" statements that are intended to. enhance the reader's ability to assess our future financial and business. performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,. statements that represent our beliefs concerning future operations, strategies,. financial results or other developments, and contain words and phrases such...
Ping An awarded A in MSCI ESG Ratings
Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Web Disclosure) via PUBT. The financial sector has profitable opportunities in financing climate change, says. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that it has been rated A in the. Morgan Stanley Capital Investment's. (. MSCI. )...
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
The Worldwide Business Income Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2031
According to the report the business income insurance market was valued at $14.93 billion. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. Business income insurance coverage offers a variety of coverage, including property and casualty insurance, insurance for business structures, insurance for IT equipment and laptops, stock insurance, commercial insurance, and insurance for plant and machinery, all while protecting multiple stakeholders and employees. In addition, business income coverage aids in minimizing monetary losses for a company in the event of bad occurrences such as fire and theft.
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices) N/A. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check...
STANDARD PREMIUM FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We are an insurance premium financing company, specializing primarily in. commercial policies. We make it efficient for companies to access financing for. insurance premiums. Enabled by our network of marketing representatives and. relationships with insurance agents, we provide a value-driven, customer-focused. lending service. We have offered premium financing since 1991...
Insurance for eCommerce Startup Spott, Introduces Revolutionary Pay-As-You-Sell Model for Insurance Premiums
This advanced, data-powered payment approach will enable ecommerce businesses to pay insurance according to what they sell. /PRNewswire/ -- Spott, the company fortifying eCommerce businesses with data-powered insurance, announced today the launch of its Pay-As-You-Sell liability insurance which allows ecommerce sellers to start paying insurance premiums based on how much they sell – never exceeding the original premium amount. By releasing the Pay-as-You-Sell pricing model, Spott is leveraging its deep understanding of eCommerce businesses and the need they have to correlate their expenses with revenue generated which will ultimately ease the financial burden for digital businesses and make them more resilient.
The Kestrel Group Appoints Dan Dijak to Lead Business Development and Strategy
DALLAS , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kestrel Group ("Kestrel" or the "Company"),. a leading provider of widely licensed A.M. Best "A-"(Excellent) admitted and surplus lines capacity, today announced the appointment of. Dan Dijak. to its executive team as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Kestrel Group. serves as the...
2022 FAB Presentation Notes
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Vice President, Investor and Rating Agency Relations and ESG;. Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Life Insurance Platform With Acquisition of Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired Comprehensive Planning – ., an independent brokerage and managing general agency specializing in life insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 1995, Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC. . (CPG), provides life...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Allstate Corporation – ALL
NEW YORK , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Allstate Corporation ("Allstate" or the "Company") (NYSE: ALL). Such investors are advised to contact. Robert S. Willoughby. at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Allstate and certain...
Beazley and Assureful launch industry first usage-based liability insurance for e-commerce businesses
London , Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has partnered with Assureful to offer the industry’s first, usage-based liability insurance solution for e-commerce companies. Assureful, which worked with Beazley’s Incubation Underwriting team to create this new insurance solution has also been appointed a Lloyd’s Coverholder. The solution is initially available nationally in.
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
FOXO Technologies Announces Management Changes and Delays Filing of Form 10-Q
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO ), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that effective. November 14, 2022. ,. has been terminated as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the...
