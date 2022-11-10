Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
GoLocalProv
RI Women in the Arts to be Celebrated at Irish Music Show in November
Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles will debut their newest show, “Health to the Ladies,” on Saturday, November 26, at the Blackstone River Theatre. “Titled for a traditional Irish jig, the concert of dance, music, song, and story celebrates the contributions of historic Rhode Island ladies to the arts and to the special season of hearth, home, and holidays,” says Doyle.
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The legacy of Ryan's Market won't soon be forgotten
The sudden passing of my friend EJ Ryan last week has really got me thinking about Ryan’s Market and its place in the story of our community. EJ, who was named after his grandfather who ran the market in its heyday, was the last member of his family to run this fine establishment. He was a “bigger than life” sort of person and he missed by all who knew him. Let’s look at the story of the Ryan’s market building as a way of honoring both him and this place.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
providenceri.gov
City Leaders Present $1.5 Million to Roger Williams Park Zoo to Help Bring Penguins Back to PVD
PROVIDENCE, RI – Today, Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President John Igliozzi presented a check for $1.5 million to the executive director of the Roger Williams Park Zoo. The money is part of the larger $124 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget passed by the council and signed into law by the mayor earlier this year that funds significant long-term investments across the city following the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long absence, zoo officials say the funding will help bring a penguin exhibit back to the zoo.
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
independentri.com
South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
nerej.com
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.
Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Block Island, RI
Block Island is in Washington County, Rhode Island, initially known as the Manisses or “Manitou’s Little Island.”. In 1524, Giovanni da Verrazzano discovered Block Island, later named after Dutch explorer Adriaen Block. When the first Massachusetts settlers arrived in 1661, the island was admitted to Rhode Island three...
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
newportthisweek.com
Veterans Day Ceremony held outside City Hall
John Duchesneau, president of the United Veterans Council of Newport County, served as master of ceremonies at the Veterans Day Ceremony in front of Newport City Hall on November 11. Chaplain Matthew J. Davis opened with a prayer expressing gratitude for Veterans service to the US. Mr. Duschesneau told the...
Uprise RI
Butler Hospital workers picket over ARPA funds, staffing levels
On Thursday frontline staff at Care New England (CNE)’s Butler Hospital held an informational picket outside their facility to call for immediate intervention in Rhode Island’s ongoing mental health care emergency. Like their fellow SEIU 1199NE members at Women and Infants Hospital, caregivers have been calling on CNE for months to engage in dialogue about investment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds awarded in the 2022 state budget, which provides $8 million for expanding access to mental health beds and over $1 million to stabilize the workforce at Butler Hospital, in addition to the $45 million earmarked for Rhode Island’s hospital system, 80% of which has been directed to be used directly on frontline staff for workforce stabilization investments.
nerej.com
City, EP Waterfront and Churchill & Banks break ground on East Point
East Providence, RI The City of East Providence, together with Churchill & Banks and its subsidiary Noble Development as well as the East Providence Waterfront Commission, broke ground on a new ambitious $120 million waterfront development. The site, known as the former home to Washburn Wire and the Ocean State...
iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
newportthisweek.com
City Could Be First in RI to Use Automated Noise Enforcement
The city of Newport is currently soliciting bids to install noise detection cameras at strategic locations in an effort to increase enforcement against loud car mufflers and stereos. The pilot program would be the first in Rhode Island to utilize automated technology to assist enforcement of local noise ordinances. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Robin Murphy of Fall River denied parole this week in “cult killings”
A Fall River woman known for her reported involvement in the city’s “cult killings” has been denied parole in a ruling handed down this week. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 14, 1981, in Bristol Superior Court, Robin Murphy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Karen Marsden and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Murphy had been indicted for first-degree murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge in exchange for her testimony at the trial of her co-defendants, Carl Drew and Carl Davis.
nrinow.news
Luxury clothing, in vibrant color: Alashan brings unique brand of cashmere to the masses
BURRILLVILLE – In a 1991 episode of the comedy hit series Seinfeld, George Costanza gives a woman a surprise gift: a white cashmere sweater. The recipient gushes in gratitude, telling the story of how she’s long coveted such an item. “When I was a little girl in Panama,...
GoLocalProv
Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan
The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
