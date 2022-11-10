Read full article on original website
Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Wolves' Premier League meeting with Arsenal, including team news, lineups and prediction
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including team news, lineups and prediction
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brighton's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, including team news, lineups and prediction
Arsenal ready to push for midfield duo in January
Arsenal are readying January moves for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and emerging Palmerias star Danilo, sources have told 90min.
Juventus vs Lazio - Serie A: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Juventus' Serie A meeting with Lazio, including team news, lineups and prediction
Jurgen Klopp receives touchline ban following FA appeal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will serve a touchline ban this weekend after the FA won an appeal against an initial decision to only fine him for improper conduct.
Fulham vs Man Utd - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
Everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs Man Utd on TV - 13 November 2022.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Auxerre - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Auxerre
West Ham 0-2 Leicester: Player ratings as clinical Foxes continue impressive form
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between West Ham and Leicester - 12 November 2022.
Premier League storylines to watch out for: Gameweek 16
Seven storylines to look out for in the final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Forest earn crucial win
Match report and player ratings as Nottingham Forest beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta gives thoughts on Arsenal being top of Premier League at Christmas
Mikel Arteta has reacted to Arsenal being top of the Premier League at Christmas.
Brenden Aaronson 'growing like a weed' with Leeds United, says Jesse Marsch
There are plenty of ways to complement one of your best players. A superlative here, a pat on the back there. But comparing them to a weed? That's a new one.
James Maddison offers update after West Ham injury scare
James Maddison thinks he'll be fit enough to go to the World Cup after picking up an injury against West Ham.
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners extend lead at top of Premier League
Match report and player ratings as Arsenal see off Wolves in the Premier League
Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Player ratings as Cherries dismantle sorry Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Bournemouth vs. Everton in the Premier League.
Eddie Howe admits England World Cup star could miss final Newcastle game
Eddie Howe admits one of England's World Cup call-ups may miss Newcastle's final Premier League game through illness.
Dejan Kulusevski will save Tottenham's attack, but their defence needs a hard reset
Dejan Kulusevski returned to the Tottenham starting XI against Leeds and was outstanding, but their poor defending nearly cost them once more.
The 25 best strikers in world football - ranked
The best strikers in world football, including Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and more.
Man City 1-2 Brentford: Player ratings as Ivan Toney double sinks Cityzens
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's defeat against Brentford.
